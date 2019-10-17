Bring your Tigers football and basketball questions, and talk to Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Mizzou chat with Dave Matter starts at 11 a.m. — submit questions and comments now
Most Popular
-
Top-ranked small school Cardinal Ritter may have used ineligible player
-
Players, parents searching for answers after Porter's dismissal from Roosevelt
-
BenFred: Four reasons the Cardinals went down 4-0 to the Nationals in the NLCS
-
Getting schooled: Cardinals bet bruising NLCS will drive 'young fellas' in future playoff runs
-
Hochman: Cardinals and Wainwright should reunite for 2020