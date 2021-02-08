 Skip to main content
Mizzou climbs to No. 10 in AP poll, highest among SEC teams
Alabama Missouri Basketball

Missouri's Mark Smith, right, is greeted by head coach Cuonzo Martin as he comes off the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the first time in eight years, Missouri has a top-10 men’s basketball team. The Tigers climbed eight spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll to No. 10 on Monday after sweeping Kentucky and Alabama last week and are now the highest-ranked team in the Southeastern Conference.

The Tigers held off Alabama’s furious rally Saturday in a 68-65 win and jumped one spot ahead of the Crimson Tide, who slipped from No. 10 to No. 11. Tennessee is the only other ranked SEC team, down five spots to No. 16.

Missouri appeared on every AP ballot, peaking at No. 5 and coming in as low as No. 25 on one ballot.

The last time Mizzou were ranked in the top 10 came on Jan. 7, 2013, when the Tigers were No. 10, falling down from No. 7 the prior week. 

The Tigers (13-3, 6-3 SEC) next play at Ole Miss on Wednesday and host Arkansas on Saturday.

Mizzou still trails Alabama (15-5, 10-1) in the SEC standings but would hold the No. 2 seed if the conference tournament started today.

Here’s the complete AP Top 25

1. Gonzaga (18-0)

2. Baylor (17-0)

3. Michigan (13-1)

4. Ohio State (15-4)

5.Villanova (12-2)

6. Illinois (13-5)

7. Texas Tech (14-5)

8. Houston (16-2)

9. Virginia (13-3)

10. Missouri (13-3)

11. Alabama (15-5)

12. Oklahoma  (12-5)

13.Texas (11-5)

14. West Virginia (13-5)

15. Iowa (13-6)

16. Tennessee (13-4)

17. Florida State (10-3)

18. Virginia Tech (14-4)

19. Creighton (14-5)

20. Southern California (15-3)

21. Wisconsin (14-6)

22. Loyola (IL) (17-3)

23. Oklahoma State (12-5)

24. Purdue (13-7)

25. Rutgers (11-6)

Receiving votes: Colorado  41, San Diego State 38, Xavier 37, UCLA 35, Florida 29, Louisville 28, Belmont 25, Kansas 18, Drake 16, Minnesota 12, North Carolina 8, St. John’s 7, Toledo 6, Clemson 6, Arkansas 3, Boise State 3, SLU 2, UAB 1, VCU 1, BYU 1.

