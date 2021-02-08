Mizzou climbs to No. 10 in AP poll, highest among SEC teams

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the first time in eight years, Missouri has a top-10 men’s basketball team. The Tigers climbed eight spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll to No. 10 on Monday after sweeping Kentucky and Alabama last week and are now the highest-ranked team in the Southeastern Conference.

The Tigers held off Alabama’s furious rally Saturday in a 68-65 win and jumped one spot ahead of the Crimson Tide, who slipped from No. 10 to No. 11. Tennessee is the only other ranked SEC team, down five spots to No. 16.

Missouri appeared on every AP ballot, peaking at No. 5 and coming in as low as No. 25 on one ballot.

The last time Mizzou were ranked in the top 10 came on Jan. 7, 2013, when the Tigers were No. 10, falling down from No. 7 the prior week.

The Tigers (13-3, 6-3 SEC) next play at Ole Miss on Wednesday and host Arkansas on Saturday.

Mizzou still trails Alabama (15-5, 10-1) in the SEC standings but would hold the No. 2 seed if the conference tournament started today.