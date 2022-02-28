Mizzou coaches go deep on Macon's arm, Burden's impact and Baker's scheme

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Reporters got a rare chance to visit with Missouri’s football assistant coaches Monday, including several new additions to Eli Drinkwitz’s 2022 staff. Here are 10 takeaways from the round of interviews.

• Reps, reps, reps. That’s what this spring is about for redshirt freshman Tyler Macon, who didn’t get as many practice snaps last season as the No. 3 quarterback behind Connor Bazelak and backup Brady Cook. With Bazelak off to Indiana, it’s a two-man competition — for now. Macon’s development is all about passing the ball more accurately.

“Everything is just really coming down to his consistency as a thrower,” quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan said, “because certainly every day, he makes about three or four plays that a lot of guys don't make. For him, it’s just doing the easy things over and over and over again at a high level. It certainly starts with accuracy.”

In the few appearances Macon made last year, he often brandished a sidearm delivery. Drinkwitz was not exactly a fan of those throws. Is that a habit he needs to break this offseason?

“I think there's a fine line,” Hamdan said. “I certainly think from a release standpoint, from an accuracy standpoint, it's got to be repeatable. I don't think you're ever going into a direction where you're completely changing a guy's mechanics. But you're certainly watching it with him and going like, eight out of nine or nine out of 10 times we’ve got to be hitting the spots we need to hit.”

• This is Hamdan’s first year coaching QBs exclusively since the 2017 season when he was Matt Ryan’s position coach with the Atlanta Falcons. In 2018-19, he coached quarterbacks at the University of Washington and doubled as the Huskies’ coordinator. The past two seasons he coached Mizzou receivers. Now, it’s solely quarterbacks.

How exactly is he measuring the two contenders this spring?

“I've really tried to lock in on a couple things,” he said. “Number one, how's your command? Are you getting guys set up where they're supposed to be. Are you communicating the things we need to communicate? Are you setting the example, whether that's finishing a play or just doing the things you need to do? And then a lot of it just comes down to mental endurance. Are you making the right decisions over and over and over again? Certainly you want to make practice harder than a game. As we all know, what it comes down to in these quarterback battles, it's always about the decision making. Can you put your team in the best position? That’s what we're evaluating.”

• There are two things that Blake Baker doesn’t care much to discuss for now: 2021 and scheme. The newly promoted defensive coordinator is just getting started learning his personnel. Obviously Baker has a defensive scheme in mind — he called it “user friendly” — but he needs a firm understanding of the roster’s talent before he fully commits to a system.

“This spring is not about scheme,” he said. “It's about individual player development. That’s something that we've got to figure out. Give our guys something and make sure that they can do it. If not, we’ve got to adapt to what our personnel is able to do. As far as final scheme or who exactly we're going to be, that we probably won't know until the end of fall camp, to be honest.”

• The defense’s base package will remain a four-down front with two inside linebackers. Linebackers coach D.J. Smith, who now has a co-coordinator title, said Baker will have some packages with three linebackers against heavier offensive formations, but the base D employs two backers.

“When they get bigger people, we’ll put bigger bodies in the game,” Smith said. “Twelve personnel (one back, two tight ends), sometimes we'll match it with a linebacker instead of a DB like we did last year, just depending on the game plan and what the other team’s giving us and what we see schematically on the film and on the tape.”

Chad Bailey and Devin Nicholson are Smith’s two most experienced players, but Florida transfer Ty’Ron Hopper is making an impression — in a hurry.

“He can run,” Smith said. “He’s fast. He’s smart. He’s a very coachable kid.”

• Baker’s first job in college coaching came at Texas, where he soaked up a lot of knowledge as a graduate assistant. Baker counts four coaches as the most influential mentors in his career: Mack Brown, Will Muschamp, Manny Diaz and Skip Holtz. Baker was a GA at Texas when Brown was head coach and Muschamp was defensive coordinator in 2010, followed by Diaz in that same role in 2011-12. Baker later served as coordinator under Holtz at Louisiana Tech and under Diaz at Miami.

• Baker has coached two games at Mizzou: In 2011, he was a Texas GA when Gary Pinkel’s Tigers took down the Longhorns 17-5. That was a bittersweet day for Mizzou.

“We lost our starting running back to an ACL (Fozzy Whittaker),” he said, “and y'all lost your starting running back to an ACL. So that's not a good memory.”

Of course, the Mizzou running back was Henry Josey, whose career-threatening knee injury sidelined him for nearly 18 months.

Two years later, Baker, Drinkwitz and Hamdan were on Arkansas State’s staff when Mizzou clobbered the Red Wolves 41-19 in Columbia.

“I’m excited to be on the home sideline, I can tell you that much,” Baker said. “I always thought the crowd here was really good. The one thing that stood out to me was their passion.”

• New receivers coach Jacob Peeler is getting acclimated to Columbia. His wife Tori and their three kids, including 8-month old twins, will move here in late March. But he’s not the only newcomer in the wide receiver room. Peeler has worked with Luther Burden III for just two practices, but the five-star prospect from St. Louis has made a strong first impression.

“Just extremely coachable and humble,” Peeler said. “He's a sponge right now. He asks a bunch of questions, tries to come in and get extra time in just so he can get caught up. It's always tough because he should be sitting in algebra class and getting ready for the prom right now. But he's here. He's trying to learn a whole new offense and live in a different place away from home for the first time. It’s a lot on his plate on top of, I'm sure, the expectations that he set for himself. That’s a lot for a freshman — or not even a freshman, a high school senior. He's doing a great job with that. He’s been a great kid to coach. By getting here now he’ll be light years ahead of everything come September.”

For now, Burden is taking reps at outside receiver, but Peeler said he could move inside to the slot as he learns the offense.

• New cornerbacks coach Al Pogue goes way back with Drinkwitz. They were on the bottom rung of the coaching ladder at Auburn in 2011. They even had the same job title.

“They have this fancy title they call analysts now, but I was a quality control (coach). And all that meant was you were a GA with benefits,” Pogue said. “I did the numbers. I did a lot of film breakdown. Anything to help coach (Gus) Malzahn with any tendencies that I may have picked up that we were doing. Anything they needed me to do to help the game plan, I was responsible for.”

A decade later, Pogue has settled into a defensive coaching career — he’s coached defensive position groups at Auburn, West Virginia and most recently Troy — and is reunited with an old pal from The Plains.

“I never imagined it, but I’m so thankful it worked out,” he said, “so thankful for this opportunity.”

• Pogue grew up in Mobile, Alabama. Who else is from Mobile? His best player: Mizzou nickelback Kris Abrams-Draine, who had a breakout season last fall as MU’s primary slot corner. He’s out indefinitely this spring while recovering from shoulder surgery but should be an impact player in the secondary this season.

“So I knew him when he was a high school player and I was at another place where we recruited him a little bit,” Pogue said. “So I'm very aware of his skill set and his capabilities. I'm excited to work with him and then try to help him develop and help the Missouri defense even more.”

• There is no bigger personality on Mizzou’s staff than Al Davis. After the 2021 season, Drinkwitz removed the interim defensive line coach label from the 31-year-old’s title, but Davis wanted some help coaching the front four. He lobbied for Drinkwitz to hire a second position coach, someone to handle the defensive ends while Davis coached the tackles. The most natural candidate was Indiana’s Kevin Peoples, who was Davis’ position coach his senior year at Arkansas.

“At this level, with the quarterback being a runner, the defensive end’s play is different,” Davis said. “Coaching D-tackles is a little bit more simplified. It’s more about the technique, the fundamentals and consistent reps over and over and over. They need to do the same thing over and over and over. Everything changes for defensive ends depending on where the back (aligns). Is the quarterback mobile or just a pocket passer? Coaching defensive ends takes a lot of time and energy, and I was spread real thin. I don't need to be the king of the hill to shine. I'll shine if statistically we’re the best D-line in the country. So it doesn't matter if it's me and six other coaches or me by myself. It's about trying to get the kids exactly what they need.”

The staff has added another Razorback to help with the line, former Arkansas D-lineman Brandon Lewis, who played for the Hogs from 2012-16 and now serves as an analyst. “He came up in the same D-line system. He knows the terminology,” Davis said. “He’ll add value around here being able to help me and Coach Peoples with everything that we need on a day-to-day basis.”

