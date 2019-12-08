A private plane landed at Columbia Regional Airport shortly before midnight Saturday coming directly from Wilkes County Airport, which is less than 50 miles from Boone, N.C., home of Appalachian State coach Eliah Drinkwitz. The people on the plane could not be identified — their cars were parked inside the hangar, separate from the public lot — and quickly raced away from the airport back to Columbia.
Was it a sign Missouri is closer to completing its search for a new football coach?
A source confirmed Sunday that Mizzou is pursuing Drinkwitz, but it’s unclear who else athletics director Jim Sterk is still targeting. Drinkwitz checks two of the boxes that Sterk indicated last week were important for his list of candidates: head-coaching experience with a background in offense.
Earlier in the day Saturday, Drinkwitz led Appalachian State to a 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference championship game, improving App State’s record to 12-1 under the first-year coach. He’s also been connected to the Arkansas head-coaching search, along with Florida International coach Butch Davis. The Razorbacks could also promote interim coach Barry Lunney Jr., reports have indicated.
Drinkwitz, 36, originally from Norman, Okla., attended Arkansas Tech and got his start in coaching at the high school level in Arkansas, where he built a relationship with Gus Malzahn. He later coached with Malzahn at Auburn and Arkansas State then spent two years as an offensive assistant at Boise State. He was North Carolina State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2016-18.
Hired to replace departing Scott Satterfield after the 2018 season, Drinkwitz inherited a loaded Appalachian State roster but elevated the program to new heights: The Mountaineers beat two Power Five teams this season, North Carolina and South Carolina, on their way to a fourth straight Sun Belt championship.
After Saturday’s game, Drinkwitz was asked about his name surfacing in job rumors.
“I hate to make this comparison, but the President of the United States always says ‘fake news’ and you don’t believe about it until you start seeing it about yourself,” Drinkwitz said. “There’s a lot fake news and rumors and stuff going on out there. Our focus this week was being 1-0. My family and I love it here. We’re very excited about what we’re doing here at App State. But at the same time every opportunity I owe it to my family to see if that’s something we’re interested in. I’m not in any hurry to leave. We feel strongly we’re building something special here that can be sustained for a long period of time. … When all that stuff plays out we’ll answer that stuff. Right now there’s nothing to it.”
Asked if he’d been contacted by Arkansas, Drinkwitz said, “I haven’t checked my phone yet. But we’ll see. I don’t know.”
“I understand you all got jobs to do and it’s going to be crazy time, but the most important thing for me is to enjoy the moment,” he added. “We’ll figure it all out. The best answer I have for you is I don’t know. That’s just being honest.”
Drinkwitz is in the first year of a five-year contract that pays him $750,000 per year.
“I’m currently under contract and feel strongly about my contract,” Drinkwitz said. “I know Doug and our chancellor are doing everything to make this a premier Group of Five program.”
Doug is App State athletics director Doug Gillin, who was Mizzou’s deputy AD from 2012-15.
Drinkwitz is far less experienced as a head coach than the three options Sterk presented informally to members of the UM System Board of Curators as top candidates: Arkansas State’s Blake Anderson, Army’s Jeff Monken and Louisiana Tech’s Skip Holtz. Those three, each in their 50s, have a combined 36 seasons as head coaches at current FBS programs. But Drinkwitz’s youth and explosive offense at a nationally ranked program could make him a more appealing candidate. This year’s App State team ranks No. 9 nationally in scoring (39.4 points per game) and among the top 25 in rushing and passing efficiency. Drinkwitz’s specialty is offense but his staff includes veteran defensive coordinator Ted Roof, a former head coach at Duke and coordinator at eight FBS schools, including Auburn and Penn State.