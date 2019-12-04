It’s the fourth full day of Missouri’s football coaching search and names continue to emerge as candidates to replace Barry Odom.
Here’s a coach whose candidacy is picking up steam: Arkansas State’s Blake Anderson has talked to Missouri officials multiple times this week and is interested in the position, a source said Wednesday.
Three men with the surname Anderson have served as Mizzou's men's basketball coach. Maybe the football team is due.
Other names linked to the job in recent days include Boise State’s Bryan Harsin, Charlotte’s Will Healy, Tulane’s Willie Fritz, Central Michigan’s Jim McElwain, Army’s Jeff Monken and Air Force’s Troy Calhoun. A source close to Monken said this week the Black Knights coach would be interested in the position if offered.
One potential candidate that would check a few boxes for this job - Power 5 head-coaching experience and offensive background - is Steve Sarkisian, the former head coach at the University of Washington and Southern California. He has not been contacted by Mizzou, a source confirmed. He's currently Alabama's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
For now, let’s focus on Anderson, 50, who’s won at least seven games each of his six seasons at Arkansas State with an overall record of 46-30 while winning 75 percent of his Sun Belt Conference games at 36-12 with two conference championships. He’s 1-4 in bowls and will lead ASU to a sixth bowl this postseason. Arkansas State was a program accustomed to winning before Anderson arrived and he’s continued that standard. Heading into the 2019 season, there were just four FBS programs that appeared in eight straight bowls with at least four conference titles: Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and ASU. Each of his three predecessors were one-and-done and off to bigger jobs after winning seasons: Hugh Freeze, Gus Malzahn and Bryan Harsin.
Anderson previously worked as an offensive assistant at North Carolina, Southern Miss, Louisiana-Lafayette, Middle Tennessee and New Mexico. His two-year stop at UNC under former Tar Heels coach Larry Fedora is his only coaching experience at a Power Five program.
Three of Anderson’s six ASU teams have finished among the nation’s top 20 in scoring offense and total offense. This year’s team is 7-5 and finished two games behind Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt West Division.
His ASU teams are 0-8 against Power Five teams with four losses by 37 points or more to Southern California (2015), Auburn (2016), Alabama (2018) and Georgia (2019) and two games decided by a touchdown against Missouri (2015) and Nebraska (2017).
Anderson is under contract for two more seasons and Mizzou shouldn’t have a problem tripling his current salary of $825,000. His buyout is an affordable $500,000.
Anderson was reportedly in the mix for the Baylor coaching job after the 2016 season when Bears athletics director Mack Rhoades instead hired Matt Rhule.
It’s been a trying season for Anderson and his family this year. His wife Wendy died of cancer shortly before the start of the season. He has a daughter and two sons.
Anderson stepped away from the team for the season’s first two games then returned for the Red Wolves’ trip to Georgia. UGA fans at Sanford Stadium wore pink in honor of Anderson’s late wife.
“I can't even begin to fathom or understand what he's gone through,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said before their teams met. “When I first heard the news, I was crushed for him, his family, his kids. I can never imagine what he's having to go through because that's really tough. … I've met Blake a couple times and I've got a lot of respect for him as a person and a coach. I can't imagine what he's had to go through as far as his family, all his family, his kids and everything.”
As a recruiter, Anderson has relied heavily on junior college transfers. He’s also dipped into the St. Louis market. The current ASU roster includes two former Lutheran North running backs, Isaiah Azubuike and Donovan Marshall.