Mizzou collapses late, drops SEC home opener to Vols

“The thing I was worried about most of all was traveling,” Barnes said. “We’ve watched him in practice, and we said, ‘Now look, they may not call this in European basketball, but this is going to be called a travel.’ The (travel) they called over on the other end in the second half was a travel, so he’s worked hard to understand that he can’t split his feet. He is good in ball screens, there’s no doubt about that. But he got tired. He got tired. … He’s going to make some mistakes and we’re going to live with, it because he’s trying to start the season in the middle of the season and his first game was a conference game. There’s no doubt that everybody saw that he’s got a chance to be a terrific player, and he’s a guy who wants to distribute the ball. He’ll learn. He’ll watch tape. If he’s anything like how he was watching tape to learn our offense as he is after a game and learning then he’s going to be a good basketball player. He really is.”