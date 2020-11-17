Mizzou 'committed to playing' at South Carolina but roster questions linger

COLUMBIA, Mo. - With two more COVID-19 tests to get through this week, the Missouri football team hopes to have enough players available to play Saturday’s game at South Carolina.
But the Tigers are cutting it close.
As of Tuesday, Mizzou had 56 available scholarship players. Injuries, COVID cases, contact tracing and opt outs have stripped the Tigers to the brink of the Southeastern Conference’s roster threshold. The league requires teams to have 53 available scholarship players to play a game.
“I don't know what our final roster number will look like,” MU coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “We are committed to playing this week. We want to play. Our players want to play. We’ll do whatever we can in order to have that opportunity.”
Last week, the Tigers (2-3) had to postpone their game against Georgia because they fell below the SEC requirement for defensive linemen. Mizzou has not played since suffering a loss at Florida on Oct. 31. Saturday's game in Columbia, South Carolina is set for 6:30 p.m. (St. Louis time) on SEC Network Alternate.
Drinkwitz said that two more players have tested positive for COVID, leading to more players in quarantine through contact tracing. MU confirmed the two new positive cases came from Sunday's round of testing. Several players who were quarantined last week are cleared to return this week, MU confirmed.
Missouri underwent another test Tuesday morning, the results of which will be available Wednesday. The team will have another round of tests Thursday.
“I can only deal with the information that I have in front of me right now, which right now we have 56 players, one of them still suspended for the first half (of the next game),” Drinkwitz said. “We're committed to playing, but I can't predict the future or forecast what the future is going to be. I learned my lesson the hard way last week. I'm trying to be as open and honest with information as I can and always will be about COVID and COVID-related issues. But this is a year unlike any other. We will do everything in our power to play football Saturday because our team and our seniors deserve that opportunity. But obviously I can't predict the future. I can't control the virus. I can't tell the virus what to do. I wish I could, which I think everybody in the country wishes they could but can't. So, we'll see.”
Three starters are considered questionable with injuries: nose tackle Kobie Whiteside (knee), offensive tackle Larry Borom (knee) and offensive guard Xavier Delgado (ankle). None of those three players are included on the team’s updated depth chart.
Starting tight end Daniel Parker Jr. is doubtful with an undisclosed injury, though he’s still on the depth chart.
Only one of the three players suspended for the first half of MU’s next game for the halftime fight at Florida is available for Saturday’s game, Drinkwitz said. He declined to identify which of the three. The three suspended players are defensive tackle Markell Utsey, offensive guard Dylan Spencer and linebacker Chad Bailey. All three are listed on the depth chart.
Drinkwitz said redshirt freshman Luke Griffin is the expected starter at left guard, where Spencer started against Florida. That implies Spencer is either able to serve his half suspension this week or is unavailable for the game.
The Tigers still clearly have depth issues along the defensive line — because freshman center Drake Heismeyer has moved across the line of scrimmage temporarily to supply some depth on the D-line. Also, Jatorian Hansford, a defensive end/outside linebacker, will likely start at South Carolina, Drinkwitz said. That’s another sign that depth is still a problem. Hansford initially planned to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery until the NCAA ruled that this year wouldn’t count as a year of eligibility. Instead, he returned from his injury at Florida and played 11 snaps. Also, some wide receivers are cross-training at defensive back to help with depth in the secondary, too.
South Carolina has roster issues of its own. Since firing fifth-year coach Will Muschamp on Sunday, the Gamecocks have lost three starters in the secondary, all of whom announced plans to sit out the rest of the season, including star cornerback Jaycee Horn, a possible first-round pick in next year’s NFL draft. Horn and cornerback Israel Mukuamu both announced they’ll sit out the rest of the season to prepare for the 2021 draft. Safety R.J. Roderick, another starter, and backup defensive lineman Makius Scott, also opted out, Gamecocks interim coach Mike Bobo told reporters Tuesday.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.