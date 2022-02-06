Mizzou coordinator Steve Wilks linked to New York Giants' job

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Could Missouri be in the market for a third defensive coordinator in three years? After his first season as the Tigers' defensive play-caller, Steve Wilks has interviewed for the coordinator position with the New York Giants, a source familiar with the situation confirmed Sunday. Other outlets also reported Wilks had interviewed with the Giants, including 247Sports.com.

At Mizzou, it's believed internally that Wilks would take the Giants' job if offered, though he's turned down other offers over the last year. Wilks did not return a message seeking comment Sunday.

Wilks, 52, has spent the bulk of his coaching career in the NFL, including coordinator roles with the Panthers (2017) and Browns (2019). He was the Arizona Cardinals head coach in 2018 and also spent time with the Bears and Chargers. He's got one year left on his original two-year Missouri contract. His salary increases from $800,000 to $1 million on March 1 through the length of the contract, which expires Feb. 28, 2023. Wilks is also eligible for his first of three $200,000 continuity payments on Feb. 15. He's eligible for the same payment on both July 1 and December 1. Wilks forfeits those $200,000 payments for any reason that he's no longer Mizzou's coordinator unless he's fired without cause. Under the terms of his buyout, Wilks does not owe Mizzou any money if he leaves for an NFL coordinator position after Jan. 15, 2022.

The New York Giants recently hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach and former Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as GM.

Under Wilks' watch this past season, Mizzou's defense struggled mightily to begin the year then made subtle progress late in the year as the Tigers finished 6-7 with a loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. MU finished 13th in the SEC in both total defense (434.7 yards allowed per game) and scoring defense (33.8 points per game).

Should Wilks leave Mizzou, Eli Drinkwitz could promote his newly hired safeties coach who just happens to have Power 5 coordinator experience. Blake Baker, who came to Mizzou after one year as Louisiana State's linebackers coach, served as Miami's defensive coordinator from 2019-20 and before that held the same role at Louisiana Tech from 2015-18. Baker and Drinkwitz coached together at Arkansas State in 2013.

"I felt like that was an opportunity to add somebody who has coordinating experience at the collegiate level," Drinkwitz said last week, "who's seen a lot of different things, been in the SEC, been in the ACC, can be a sounding board for Steve and continue to help us improve and be somebody who can really be a number two in that room to help us."

Staff holdover Ryan Walters stayed on as Mizzou's defensive coordinator in Drinkwitz's first season in 2020 but then left for the coordinator role at Illinois. That's when Drinkwitz hired Wilks, who was out of coaching during the 2020 season.

Wilks is featured prominently in the lawsuit former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed last week against the NFL and three franchises, alleging racist hiring practices. Wilks is mentioned eight times in the 58-page suit, including a section titled, "Double standard treatment of Steve Wilks," regarding his one season as the head coach of the Cardinals.

