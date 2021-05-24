Mizzou cornerback Jarvis Ware enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri has lost another cornerback to the NCAA transfer portal. Jarvis Ware, who played in 28 games the last three years and made 15 starts over the last two seasons, entered the portal on Monday, he confirmed. As of Monday, he had not scheduled any recruiting visits, he said. Ware missed all of spring practices while recovering from a knee injury while living at his home in Apopka, Florida.

Ware returned an interception for a touchdown at Florida last fall, the team's only interception by a cornerback over the last two seasons.

Last month, newly arrived cornerback Jadarrius Perkins entered the portal and has since committed to Florida. Perkins came to Mizzou in January from junior college and was expected to compete for a starting job. The Tigers have one returning starting cornerback on the roster, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who started all 10 games as a freshman last season.

Ware is MU's third former defensive starter to enter the portal since last fall. Defensive end Tre Williams left the team late last season, while Markell Utsey entered the portal following spring practices. Both have resurfaced at Arkansas, where they'll reunite with former Mizzou head coach Barry Odom, the Razorbacks' defensive coordinator.

Also on Monday, former Mizzou wide receiver L'Damian Washington announced plans to leave Eli Drinkwitz's staff to take over as Southern University's receivers coach. Washington returned to his alma mater last year to serve as Drinkwitz's director of player development. Washington caught 100 passes for the Tigers from 2010-13. Last year, he was a starter for the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL before the league folded.

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.