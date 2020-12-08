Mizzou cracks College Football Playoff rankings at No. 25

Eli Drinkwitz has himself a nationally ranked Missouri football team. The Tigers (5-3) made their debut in the College Football Playoff committee rankings on Tuesday, coming in at No. 25.

Mizzou is one of five SEC teams in the top 25 that's used to decide the four teams in the national playoff field, along with No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 6 Florida and No. 9 Georgia.

The Tigers, winners of three straight games and five of their last six, play host to Georgia (6-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday on SEC Network.

This marks the first time Mizzou has made the CFP rankings since the final edition in 2018, when Barry Odom's Tigers were No. 23 after the regular season. The only other season the Tigers appeared in the CFP rankings came in 2014, the first year of the playoff, when Gary Pinkel's Tigers peaked at No. 16 heading into bowl season.

College Football Playoff

Week 15 rankings

1. Alabama 9-0

2. Notre Dame 10-0

3. Clemson 9-1

4. Ohio State 5-0

5. Texas A&M 7-1