Mizzou cruises past Gamecocks for second straight win

Everyone else might not be back. Members of Martin’s staff have been in quarantine in recent days, and Shingler was uncertain on the status of two Gamecock players, who have been held out for COVID protocols: junior forward Alanzo Frink and sophomore forward Jalyn McCreary.

SMALL SAMPLE SIZE

Mizzou has only six South Carolina games to study, but preparing for the Gamecocks shouldn’t be a major challenge. USC returns four starters from last year’s team and the only newcomer playing significant minutes is Woods, a transfer from North Carolina. The Tigers should be very familiar with Martin’s style of play and personnel. Mizzou’s Cuonzo Martin is 5-2 all-time against USC’s Martin, though they’ve split their four meetings the last three seasons.

“We think they're very good team early in the shot clock and in transition, so defensively we want to make them use as much clock as we can and not allow any easy baskets,” MU senior guard Drew Buggs said. “Offensively, we want to continue just to move the ball, play inside out and take care of the ball. I think that's our biggest concern offensively is just taking care of the ball. We're too good of a team to waste possessions or give possessions away. We want to make teams have to guard us every time down and guard all five players on the court.”