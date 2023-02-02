COLUMBIA, Mo. — Matt McMahon must understand it’s not supposed to look this easy. LSU’s first-year basketball coach had a front-row seat Wednesday to the hit show that’s captivated Boone County this winter.

He watched a rebuilt Missouri roster defy growing pains. He watched waves of shooters shamelessly uncork 3-pointers. He watched the latest superstar performance from a Southeastern Conference superstar. He watched unselfish playmakers galore.

McMahon watched Mizzou dismantle his own rebuilt roster with another dizzying offensive display.

“I thought they put on an offensive clinic tonight,” McMahon marveled after Missouri beat his Tigers 87-77 at Mizzou Arena. “Kobe Brown was terrific. They really hit us with that avalanche to start the game.”

As usual, Mizzou’s game-opening avalanche came in the form of a 3-point barrage. With 12,769 on hand for MU’s third straight win, nine of Mizzou’s first 11 field goal attempts came from 3-point range. At one point, MU attempted nine consecutive shots from behind the arc. McMahon burned a timeout in the game’s third minute just as the giant snowball started rolling. Through just eight minutes, Dennis Gates’ Tigers had already drained nine 3-pointers, almost halfway to Mizzou’s single-game record of 20.

LSU, the lowest scoring and worst shooting SEC team in conference play, was drowning in 3s before it could take its first breath. First, it was Noah Carter, then came Kobe Brown.

Mizzou. Couldn’t. Miss.

“I’ll start off by saying by saying Kobe Brown can shoot the leather off the ball,” Carter said after breaking out of his shooting slump with 14 points and three 3s. “I know the first shot he hit I gave him a little flip back, he shot it and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, it's gonna be a good night.’ It's fun when you can get it in rhythms like that. We play unselfishly, and we got shooters on this team that can straight up shoot the ball.”

Especially Brown.

Down to 10 available scholarship players, Gates’ Tigers (17-5, 5-4 SEC) had the best player on the floor — again — and followed the lead of their senior forward who logged his seventh 20-point game of the season. Brown scored a game-high 26 points, connected on all but one of his 11 shots from the field, including 5 of 6 from deep, and added eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes.

At the midpoint of the SEC schedule, Brown continues his push for not only first-team All-SEC honors but conference player of the year. He even made two impactful defensive stops.

McMahon, who like Gates rebuilt his roster through the transfer portal and brought impressive mid-major credentials to his new job, came away impressed by Brown’s latest box-score bonanza.

“I think it's his versatility,” said McMahon, in his first year at LSU after averaging 22 wins over seven seasons at Murray State. “The guy has played probably throughout his career some at the three and four (positions). Now you have him at the five and his ability to shoot the basketball … his skill level is very high. He's not just a guy that is a catch-and-shoot player. If you switch he can take you into the post against your guards. He's a good passer as well out of their five-out offensive attack. So, obviously, an SEC player playing at an extremely high level.”

He had some company, too. DeAndre Gholston added 14 points off the bench and pitched in three 3s. Isiaih Mosley added 12 points. In one of their most efficient scoring games of the season, the Tigers finished with 26 assists on 33 field goals — with five players logging three or more assists.

After trailing nationally ranked Iowa State for all of 44 seconds in Saturday’s win, the Tigers never fell behind Wednesday to close out the two-game homestand.

“It's a level of unselfishness that we're playing with,” Gates said. “And a level of confidence.”

With the win, Missouri snapped an eight-game losing streak to LSU (12-10, 1-8), beating the Tigers for just the second time in 14 all-time meetings. Mizzou hadn’t beaten LSU since Kim Anderson’s first SEC victory way back on Jan. 8, 2015. Leading up to the game, Gates intentionally avoided talk of MU's lengthy skid against LSU. Most of all, he hoped to avoid a let-down after Saturday's win in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

"There was some pep to their step," he said. "And that just went right back to our shooting and that confidence that these guys had."

Halfway through the SEC schedule, Mizzou enters the weekend alone in seventh place in the conference, a game behind Kentucky and Florida, both 6-3 in SEC action. From here, MU goes back on the road for Saturday’s game at Mississippi State (14-8, 2-7).

Mizzou came into Wednesday’s game fresh off its most prolific two-game 3-point shooting stretch since 2009, making 30 of 60 from deep against Ole Miss and Iowa State. It was more of the same Wednesday. Carter came in 2 of 14 from the arc over his last five games but splashed three 3s in the opening five minutes. Brown knocked down 5 of 6 in the first half alone. Mizzou scorched the nets in the first half — 11 for 23 from deep — despite D’Moi Hodge missing his only attempt.

Just 11 days earlier, MU had missed 25 of 28 3s against Alabama, albeit without Brown, who was nursing a sore ankle. What’s the difference between now and then?

“I told them to keep shooting,” Gates said. “And nobody blinked. The same shots that we’ve taken were the same shots we were missing. Sometimes you have to live through that journey and put an extra layer of focus onto the realities. We're gonna play our style of play. And I'm not going to budge.”

Mosley got into the action, too. Making his third straight start, the Columbia native put together an eventful sequence midway through the opening half. After air-balling a deep 3, Mosley chased down Tyrell Ward on the next possession and swatted his runaway layup from behind. Mosley drilled a jumper on MU’s next possession, then knocked down a 3-pointer seconds later, good for a 31-16 lead.

Needing just eight 3s in the second half to break the school record, set in 2002 against Colorado, the Tigers turned their attention to the paint, settling for only four 3-pointers after halftime. Some defensive lapses allowed LSU to get within single digits of the lead late in the second half, but Mohamed Diarra cleaned up the boards down the stretch — he led MU with 10 rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench — and Gates’ Tigers cruised from there.

McMahon, saddled with nine straight losses after a 31-3 season last year in the Ohio Valley Conference, followed a plan similar to Gates’ remodeling job at Mizzou, loading up on experienced transfers following a roster exodus, including three of his players from Murray State. He was thought to have the superior roster when the season tipped off — LSU was picked eighth in the media’s preseason SEC poll, three spots ahead of Mizzou — but his chemistry experiment hasn’t produced the same yield through the season’s first three months.

It’s all easier said than done, perhaps.

“Oh, I give them great credit,” McMahon said. “(Gates) came in, in today's portal world, and was able to keep Kobe Brown and build around an All-SEC player. And then he's got the right pieces around him. They play extremely hard. You can tell they're a very connected team with their energy and the passion they play the game with. Then they play a different style, which is important. There's such great value on the 3-point line in today's game, and they can space you with five different guys on the floor at the same time that shoot it. And you saw some of that efficiency from behind the arc tonight.”