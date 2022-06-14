Mizzou D-line makeover continues with Oregon transfer

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri has added another Power 5 reinforcement from the NCAA transfer portal, securing a commitment Tuesday from former Oregon defensive tackle Kristian Williams.

The 2019 recruit entered the portal in May and visited Mizzou’s campus this past weekend. Williams played 385 snaps this past season with two starts, finishing the year with 11 pressures, nine hurries and two quarterback hits, per Pro Football Focus. In Oregon’s COVID-shortened 2020 season, he started two of seven games and provided three pressures and three hurries in 144 snaps. He saw minimal action in three games off the bench in 2019 as a freshman.

The Memphis native was a three-star prospect in 2019 and held a Mizzou scholarship offer from former coach Barry Odom’s staff. He comes to MU with three years of remaining eligibility. He’s the 12th FBS transfer to join the team this offseason.

Williams can help fortify the interior of a line that returns just one tackle who played more than 150 snaps last year. Darius Robinson (294 snaps) is the team’s most experienced returning tackle, followed by Realus George Jr. (132) and Daniel Robledo (18), who’s expected to miss the first half of the season with an injury. The Tigers have added three more Power 5 transfers at the position — Jayden Jernigan (Oklahoma State), Josh Landry (Baylor) and Ian Mathews (Auburn) — plus four-star freshman Marquis Gracial from St. Charles High. Redshirt freshman Ky Montgomery, another four-star prospect, moved from defensive end to tackle this offseason after missing last season with a knee injury.

