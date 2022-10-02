Mizzou defense stands tall against mighty Georgia in Tigers' latest loss

COLUMBIA, Mo. — As the Missouri fans piled out of the stands at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, there was a distinct feeling the mass migration was moving in the wrong direction

A night that for three quarters seemed destined to live in minds and memories forevermore ended all too familiarly — a clock hitting triple zeros without ample time to process what had just escaped. With each passing ovation fans inched toward congregating from all corners onto Faurot Field to celebrate upsetting No. 1-ranked Georgia.

While Amy Cook, mother of quarterback Brady Cook, pumped her fist in the south end-zone stands after Luther Burden III drew a pass interference call late in the third, it seemed possible.

When Harrison Mevis comfortably hit a 56-yard field goal to put the Tigers up 10 early in the fourth and a this-might-just-be-possible roar escaped clenched jaws, it felt close.

When safeties Jaylon Carlies and Joseph Charleston combined for a pair of bone-crunching tackles on fourth and 2 to keep Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh out of the end zone, but not to halt a new set of downs at the 1-yard line, it still felt harder to lose.

But the Tigers couldn’t hold on as Georgia completed a 26-22 escape-artist win. Instead, the same sword Missouri fell on last week at Auburn got seconds.

“Two games in a row,” Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “We’ve just got to learn to finish, got to keep putting ourselves in those situations.”

It all unraveled in the blink of an eye again. Missouri’s defense made life difficult for the Dawgs to the tune of nine tackles for loss, two sacks of quarterback Stetson Bennett, seven hurries and two fumble recoveries. Carlies notched 13 tackles, Charleston also got into double digits with 10 and Ty’Ron Hopper added seven more.

The Tigers had the Bulldogs’ eminent defense beat or matched in every major statistical category.

“We were hitting, we were physical, we forced turnovers, we were pressuring them,” Drinkwitz said. Defensive coordinator "Blake (Baker) is doing an outstanding job.”

But there was always the sense that Georgia’s offense would get its act together, which it did.

Georgia burned the Tigers for 185 yards in the fourth quarter, 107 of that coming on the ground. Before that, the Bulldogs had managed just 62 yards rushing.

“They’re obviously a really good team,” MU defensive end Isaiah McGuire said. “They’re in that position for a reason. They executed, we had some downfalls on us, but … got to keep pushing.”

"I would be remiss if I didn't give Eli, his team, the Missouri Tigers, the atmosphere they had tonight, some kudos," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "They played really physical, really hard and whipped our butt up front. I'm proud of the way our guys played. ... About the only time we could run was when we had to."

Smart credited Missouri's pressure on Bennett but also wondered if the crowd's atmosphere rattled the veteran quarterback.

"He made some big-time throws, but he missed some throws tonight," Smart said. "I think he'd be the first to tell you he didn't play his best game."

Charleston, who transferred to Missouri after three years at ACC powerhouse Clemson, said Saturday's atmosphere was among the best he's ever witnessed. But the golden pom-poms in the student section began to pump with a little less gusto in the fourth quarter. Two men stood side by side in Memorial Stadium’s western stand, palms flat on the wall with Hall of Famer Bob Steuber’s name memorialized on it. Ten paces from them, a boy, surely no older than 6, had his hands pressed firm on his temple and let out a frustrated scream — probably not his first nor his last at the Tigers’ doing.

That hurt, the kind many Missouri fans had surely promised they wouldn’t entertain after the Auburn loss, assured themselves that it couldn’t sting — not after all the other times — was on its way back.

And for the second week in a row, and for the lost-count time in a program, a school that has become excruciatingly acquainted with the feeling, players and fans will need to find a way to pick itself off the ground and lick another wound.

“It’s tough. I’m sure the Mizzou fans feel the same way that we do,” wide receiver Barrett Banister said. “It’s hard. But we took steps in the right direction, and we’ve got to get ready for next week.”

“Press on,” Drinkwitz said. “Press on. That’s what you’ve got to do. You’ve got to press on. (There is) a lot of football left. Nobody feels sorry for us. Press on. We’ve got a lot of things to build on, our football team is coming together. Press on. That’s what we’re going to do.”