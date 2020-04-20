Mizzou defensive lineman Antar Thompson arrested, suspended

Missouri senior defensive lineman Antar Thompson was arrested by MU police Sunday night for resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle in a careless manner from an incident that occurred earlier in the weekend.

Around 9 p.m. on Friday, an MUPD officer tried to stop Thompson, 25, for a traffic violation and he failed to stop, MUPD's Sara Diedrich said in an email. Just 10 minutes earlier, a different MUPD officer had stopped Thompson for speeding.

Due to officers knowing the identity of the driver, the brief pursuit was abandoned, Diedrich said. Thompson was taken into custody without incident Sunday afternoon.

He was booked into Boone County Jail with bond set at $2,000. He was released

Resisting arrest is a Class D felony, while the careless driving charge is a misdemeanor.

The football team is aware of his arrest and he's been suspended indefinitely, a team spokesman said Monday. MU athletes charged with a felony are automatically suspended according to an athletics department policy.

Thompson has appeared in eight games the last two seasons. He first signed with MU in 2013 out of Maplewood-Richmond Heights High, then spent time away from football before enrolling in junior college. He joined the program in 2017.

