Mizzou down three more starters for Armed Forces Bowl

Missouri will be more shorthanded than initially believed for Wednesday's Armed Forces Bowl against Army. Three starters for the Tigers (6-6) were ruled out with injuries, the team announced Monday: tight end Niko Hea, defensive tackle Akial Byers and safety Martez Manuel. Also, backup offensive linemen Bobby Lawrence and Zeke Powell are unavailable with injuries. The Tigers kick off against Army (8-4) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Mizzou did not disclose the nature of the injuries, but they are not related to COVID, a team source confirmed.

Without Hea, Mizzou will be without all three of its top tight ends from the season. Daniel Parker Jr. and Messiash Swinson entered the transfer portal shortly after the regular season, with Swinson committing to Arizona State. Hea has 18 catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns this season.

That leaves freshman Ryan Hoerstkamp as the team's most experienced tight end available. He's played 35 snaps this season. Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz has mentioned senior walk-on Kibet Chepyator as another option for playing time.

Manuel is Mizzou's leading tackler this season with 77 stops. His absence could mean more playing time for backup safeties Jalani Williams and Stacy Brown.