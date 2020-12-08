Mizzou down two defensive regulars for Georgia game

"Just a unbelievable young man who wanted an opportunity to win football games and try something different, never been to the Midwest before,” Drinkwitz said. “That's the beautiful thing about the graduate transfer process is it gives a young man a chance to do something. The leadership and toughness and just the consistency of performance that he's provided has been unbelievable. I'm begging that guy every single day, and now I'm doing it publicly, for him to come back. I love the young man as a person and as a player, and I just can't thank him enough for what he's meant to us. Boy if you all want to get a kick, just watch him celebrate a touchdown. I mean, that right hook is unbelievable. It's something vicious. I really love Michael and sure excited that he's here and I'm going to enjoy the crud out of these next three opportunities with him and hope like crazy he'll come back for one more year.”