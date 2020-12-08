Mizzou down two defensive regulars for Georgia game

COLUMBIA, Mo. - With two regular-season games left plus a bowl game, the Missouri football team is at 59 available scholarship players for Saturday's visit from No. 12 Georgia and down two defensive starters. Senior defensive end/outside linebacker Tre Williams is "exploring opportunities outside of Mizzou football," Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday.
Williams has split time as an edge pass rusher this season, producing 21 tackles, 2 1/2 for losses and two sacks. He's the defense's third-highest graded player by Pro Football Focus (67.8) and leads the team with 22 pressures and 14 hits, per the advanced metrics site.
"I love Tre," Drinkwitz said. "I love everything about him, the way he plays. We wish him the absolute best in whatever he decides to do with his future."
The Columbia native from Rock Bridge High is a fifth-year senior who went through Saturday's senior day ceremony before the Arkansas game. Williams has played 325 snaps this year, second-most among defensive linemen. He was unavailable for comment Tuesday.
Also out for Saturday's game is junior cornerback Jarvis Ware, who suffered what Drinkwitz called "a significant injury" in the Arkansas game. He's getting a second opinion on the injury and will miss at least a week. Ware has started five of MU's eight games and intercepted one pass, which he returned for a touchdown at Florida. Per PFF's stats, Ware has allowed just 10 completed passes and one touchdown on 22 targets. The Tigers are also without senior cornerback Adam Sparks, who opted out for the rest of the season last week. The updated depth chart still lists Ware as this week's starter.
Otherwise, two other starters are considered questionable: nose tackle Kobie Whiteside and receiver Tauskie Dove. Both will practice Tuesday in a green no-contact jersey, Drinkwitz said. Whiteside returned two weeks ago from a knee injury but went down in the Arkansas game with what appeared to be a leg injury. Dove hurt his shoulder against Arkansas.
Two more undisclosed players are unavailable this week because of COVID-19 contact tracing, Drinkwitz said. Also, backup quarterback Shawn Robinson has been cleared to return after missing the last three games. Freshman Brady Cook is still the listed backup to starter Connor Bazelak.
The Tigers (5-3) and Bulldogs (6-2) kick off at 11 a.m. on SEC Network. Georgia is a 13-point favorite.
DRINKWITZ ON BOLTON PENALTY
After getting a better look at the replay of the tackle that led to Nick Bolton’s ejection Saturday for targeting, Drinkwitz said he was “a little bit confused.” Mizzou’s leading tackler appeared to strike Arkansas receiver John David White in the chest and shoulder area in a mid-air collision, but the officials ruled the hit violated the “forcible contact to the head and neck area” clause of the NCAA rule on targeting.
“Honestly, usually the indicator is the crown of the helmet being lowered, which Nick never did,” Drinkwitz said. “And I believe that Nick did all that he could do (to avoid targeting). I don't know that Nick could have done anything else in that situation. I think he made the best play that he possibly could, which was separate the man from the ball. He's a big dude, and that was a little dude coming across the middle. That's what happens when big dude hits little dude with velocity. But, by definition, the upward thrust of his momentum into the head or neck area of the defender is what indicated and confirmed the target for them.
“These are bang-bang plays that get reviewed and have to be made. Tough decisions. I’ve sat in rooms where they show targeting and you have to say whether it was or wasn't. There's groups of 15 coaches and administrators in there and it's split 50-50. I don't know that there's a great answer for that, but I do understand why they upheld it. Did I agree? Well, I don't want to get fined, but it is what it is. But I do understand why they said it.
“I had a conversation with the SEC office and the officials about it. They said their peace. I'm the type of person that if you tell me why and that's your reasoning, they're in the position of authority for a reason. OK. We move on.
“I thought the guy who did a tremendous job of controlling the controllables was Nick Bolton. His energy in the fourth quarter and his enthusiasm was what our team needed.”
With the penalty occurring in the first half against Arkansas, Bolton will be eligible to start Saturday’s Georgia game.
PRAISE FOR MAIETTI
As for healthy players, Drinkwitz publicly lobbied for one of the team's most durable players to take advantage of the NCAA's eligibility policy and return for another senior year in 2021: center Michael Maietti, who joined the team last summer as a graduate transfer from Rutgers. The 2020 season does not count as a year of eligibility for all fall and winter athletes, meaning a senior like Maietti can return for another season next fall. Returning seniors won't count toward a team's 85-player scholarship limit.
"Just a unbelievable young man who wanted an opportunity to win football games and try something different, never been to the Midwest before,” Drinkwitz said. “That's the beautiful thing about the graduate transfer process is it gives a young man a chance to do something. The leadership and toughness and just the consistency of performance that he's provided has been unbelievable. I'm begging that guy every single day, and now I'm doing it publicly, for him to come back. I love the young man as a person and as a player, and I just can't thank him enough for what he's meant to us. Boy if you all want to get a kick, just watch him celebrate a touchdown. I mean, that right hook is unbelievable. It's something vicious. I really love Michael and sure excited that he's here and I'm going to enjoy the crud out of these next three opportunities with him and hope like crazy he'll come back for one more year.”
JOHNSON NOMINATED FOR BROYLES AWARD
Speaking of the offensive line, Missouri O-line coach Marcus Johnson is one of 56 nominees for the Frank Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach. Johnson inherited a line that returned only two starters and constructed one of the better pass-blocking lines in the SEC despite multiple injuries and other setbacks along the front five. Only Maietti and right guard Case Cook have started all eight games.
Other nominees with Mizzou ties include Arkansas defensive coordinator and former MU player, assistant and head coach Barry Odom; SMU O-line coach and former MU player and assistant A.J. Ricker; and Maryland defensive coordinator and former MU assistant Jon Hoke.
Here’s Missouri’s updated depth chart for the Georgia game
OFFENSE
Quarterback
8 Connor Bazelak, 6-3 220 RFr. Dayton, Ohio (Archbishop Alter)
12 Brady Cook, 6-3, 220, Fr. St. Louis (Chaminade)
Running Back
34 Larry Rountree III***, 5-10 210 Sr. Raleigh, N.C. (Millbrook)
1 Tyler Badie** 5-9 200 Jr. Memphis, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian)
28 Dawson Downing***, 6-0 220 RSr. Mission, Kan. (Bishop Miege)
4 Elijah Young, 5-9 190 Fr. Knoxville, Tenn. (South Doyle)
Wide Receiver
86 Tauskie Dove*, 6-3 200 RSo. Denton, Texas (Ryan)
2 Micah Wilson*** 6-3 205 RSr. Tulsa, Okla. (Lincoln Christian)
OR
7 Damon Hazelton, 6-3 215 Gr. Baltimore, Md. (Franklin/Virginia Tech)
Wide Receiver
6 Keke Chism, 6-4 210 Gr. Daingerfield, Texas (Daingerfield/Angelo State)
18 Chance Luper 6-2 180 Fr. North Richlands Hills, Texas (Fort Worth Christian)
Slot Receiver
9 Jalen Knox**, 6-0 195 Jr. Mansfield, Texas (Timberview)
OR
11 Barrett Banister**, 6-0 200 RJr. Fayettville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
Tight End
48 Niko Hea*, 6-5 250 So. St. Louis, Mo. (Christian Brothers)
OR
82 Daniel Parker**, 6-4, 245 Jr. Kansas City, Mo. (Blue Springs)
88 Logan Christopherson*, 6-6 255 RJr. Lemont, Ill. (Lemont, Ill.)
OR
80 Messiah Swinson, 6-7, 255, RsSo. Glen Head, NY (Lutheran)
Left Tackle
51 Zeke Powell, 6-5 295 Jr. Georgiana, Ala. (Georgiana/Coffeyville CC)
OR
64 Bobby Lawrence*, 6-8 320 RSo. St. Joseph, Mo. (Central)
Left Guard
72 Xavier Delgado* 6-5 320 RSo. Glendale, Ariz. (Deer Valley)
OR
54 Luke Griffin, 6-5 312 RFr. Chatsworth, Ga. (North Murray)
Center
55 Michael Maietti, 6-1 291 Gr. West Orange, N.J. (Don Bosco Prep/Rutgers)
69 Drake Heismeyer, 6-3 283 Fr. St. Charles, Mo. (Francis Howell)
Right Guard
59 Case Cook**, 6-5 300 RJr. Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton)
66 Jack Buford, 6-4, 310, RsFr. St. Louis (Lutheran North)
Right Tackle
79 Larry Borom**, 6-6 332 RJr. Detroit, Mich. (Brother Rice)
76 Javon Foster, 6-6 310 RSo. West Bloomfield, Mich. (West Bloomfield)
DEFENSE
Buck
18 Trajan Jeffcoat*, 6-3, 265, Columbia, S.C. (Irmo)
28 Jatorian Hansford** 6-4 255 Jr. Forsyth, Ga. (Mary Persons)
Defensive end
90 Markell Utsey***, 6-4 295 RSr. Little Rock, Ark. (Parkview)
97 Akial Byers***, 6-4 305 Sr. Fayetteville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
Defensive Tackle
78 Kobie Whiteside***, 6-1, 300, Sr. Houston, Texas (Alief Taylor)
6 Darius Robinson, 6-6, 295 So. Canton, Mich. (Canton)
Defensive end
99 Isaiah McGuire*, 6-5 280 So. Tulsa, Okla. (Union)
39 Chris Turner***, 6-4 270 Sr. Hammond, La. (Hammond)
Weakside Linebacker
32 Nick Bolton**, 6-0 232 Jr. Frisco, Texas (Lone Star)
33 Chad Bailey*, 6-0 230 RSo. Missouri City, Texas (Ridge Point)
Middle Linebacker
11 Devin Nicholson*, 6-3 230 So. Detroit, Mich. (Cass Tech)
25 Jamal Brooks***, 6-1 230 Sr. Bessemer City, Ala. (Bessemer City)
Cornerback
8 Jarvis Ware**, 6-1 190 Jr. Apopka, Fla. (Wekiva)
17 JC Carlies, 6-2, 190 Fr. White Garden, Fla. (West Orange)
Cornerback
2 Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., 6-0 170 Fr. Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville)
24 Ishmael Burdine, 6-1 190 RFr. Slidell, La. (Slidell)
Strong Safety
3 Martez Manuel*, 6-1 200 So. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
7 Stacy Brown*, 6-2 212 So. Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville)
Free Safety
1 Joshuah Bledsoe***, 6-0 200 Sr. Houston, Texas (Dekaney)
4 Jalani Williams 6-2 195 RFr. St. Louis, Mo. (Parkway North)
Boundary Safety
9 Tyree Gillespie*** 6-0 210 Sr. Ocala, Fla. (Vanguard)
4 Jalani Williams 6-2 195 RFr. St. Louis, Mo. (Parkway North)
SPECIALISTS
Placekicker/Kickoff
92 Harrison Mevis, 6-0 220 Fr. Warsaw, Ind. (Warsaw Community)
90 Sean Koetting**, 6-3 230 RJr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
Holder
19 Grant McKinniss, 6-1 204 Gr. Findlay, Ohio (Findlay/Kentucky)
90 Sean Koetting**, 6-3 230 RJr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
Punter
19 Grant McKinniss, 6-1 204 Gr. Findlay, Ohio (Findlay/Kentucky)
90 Sean Koetting**, 6-3 230 RJr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
Snapper
49 Jake Hoffman*, 6-4 230 RSo. Kearney, Mo. (Kearney)
47 Daniel Hawthorne, 6-0 225 Fr. West Monroe, La. (West Monroe)
Kick Returner
1 Tyler Badie**, 5-9 200 Jr. Memphis, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian)
28 Dawson Downing***, 6-0 220 RSr. Mission, Kan. (Bishop Miege)
4 Elijah Young, 5-9 190 Fr. Knoxville, Tenn. (South Doyle)
34 Larry Rountree III***, 5-10 210 Sr. Raleigh, N.C. (Millbrook)
Punt Returner
87 Cade Musser, 5-9, 185 So. Blue Springs, Mo. (Blue Springs)
15 Kris Abrams-Draine, 5-11 179 Fr. Mobile, Ala. (Spanish Fort)
OR
8 Jarvis Ware**, 6-1 190 Jr. Apopka, Fla. (Wekiva)
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.