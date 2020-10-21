Mizzou draws TCU in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Cuonzo Martin's Missouri basketball team returned (finally) to the SEC/Big 12 Challenge last year and this season will host a game in the annual showdown for the first time since the 2013-14 season. The Tigers will face Texas Christian University on Jan. 30 as part of the 10-game field, as announced Wednesday by the conferences.
Here's the full schedule:
Alabama at Oklahoma
Arkansas at Oklahoma State
Auburn at Baylor
Florida at West Virginia
Texas at Kentucky
Texas Tech at Louisiana State
Iowa State at Mississippi State
TCU at Missouri
Kansas at Tennessee
Texas A&M at Kansas State
For the SEC, it's the same cycle of 10 teams that played in the event last year. The four SEC teams left out of the Challenge will play each other that weekend: Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Mizzou is 1-2 all-time in the event with the lone win coming against West Virginia in 2013, the last and only time the Tigers have won a game in the event. Mizzou lost at Oklahoma in 2014 then missed the field during the next four seasons. Mizzou returned to the Challenge last year and lost at West Virginia. With MU hosting TCU this year, three of MU's four games in the event have come against the two teams that joined the Big 12 after the Tigers left for the SEC.
As for the rest of MU's schedule, dates and opponents remain uncertain as teams cobble together nonconference slates that were disrupted by the pandemic. In addition to a bubble tournament in Orlando, Florida, MU is expected to host Bradley and play a road game at Wichita State. This year's matchup against Kansas in Kansas City will not happen, as reported last week. Mizzou and Illinois are in the process of trying to schedule the annual Braggin' Rights Game in St. Louis.
SEC games will begin Dec. 29-30, but the league has yet to release the full schedule.
Mizzou is 4-1 all-time against TCU in a series that predates Norm Stewart's time at MU. All five of the games were played between 1946-1952.
The Horned Frogs, coached by Jamie Dixon, were 16-16 last year and last played in the NCAA Tournament three years ago when they peaked at No. 10 in the national polls and lost in the first round of the bracket.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.