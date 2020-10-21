Mizzou draws TCU in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Cuonzo Martin's Missouri basketball team returned (finally) to the SEC/Big 12 Challenge last year and this season will host a game in the annual showdown for the first time since the 2013-14 season. The Tigers will face Texas Christian University on Jan. 30 as part of the 10-game field, as announced Wednesday by the conferences.

For the SEC, it's the same cycle of 10 teams that played in the event last year. The four SEC teams left out of the Challenge will play each other that weekend: Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Mizzou is 1-2 all-time in the event with the lone win coming against West Virginia in 2013, the last and only time the Tigers have won a game in the event. Mizzou lost at Oklahoma in 2014 then missed the field during the next four seasons. Mizzou returned to the Challenge last year and lost at West Virginia. With MU hosting TCU this year, three of MU's four games in the event have come against the two teams that joined the Big 12 after the Tigers left for the SEC.