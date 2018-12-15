COLUMBIA, MO. • Another week, another potential quarterback transfer for Missouri’s Barry Odom.
Two weeks ago the Tigers secured the commitment of former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant. On Saturday, former Texas Christian University quarterback Shawn Robinson was spotted at Missouri’s bowl practice in Columbia, visiting after the morning workout with Tigers offensive coordinator Derek Dooley. Robinson, listed at 6-2, 225 pounds, played in 13 games for TCU the last two years, starting the first seven games this season before he suffered an injury. It was reported this past week he planned to transfer from the Big 12 school.
Robinson has played two seasons at TCU and would have to sit out the 2019 season if he lands at another FBS program. In seven games this year, he completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 1,334 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions and rushed for 230 yards and three scores. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in DeSoto, Texas, and ranked the nation’s No. 7 dual-threat quarterback prospect in 2017, in the same class that produced Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond and Texas’ Sam Ehlinger. Earlier in his high school career Robinson played in Denton, Texas, also the hometown of former Mizzou receiver and current recruiting staff graduate assistant Bud Sasser.
Recruiting website 247Sports.com reported Friday that Missouri is “a strong contender” for Robinson, citing anonymous sources.
With Bryant expected to start for the Tigers in 2019, Robinson could be in the running for the job in 2020 should he transfer to Mizzou. Odom is also expected to add four-star 2019 high school prospect Connor Bazelak from Dayton, Ohio. The early signing period for 2019 recruits begins Wednesday.
Other potential transfers have been linked to Mizzou in recent weeks. Defensive end Chester Graves, a Kansas City native and the nation’s top-rated junior college prospect, was set to visit MU this weekend, PowerMizzou.com first reported. There’s been multiple reports of mutual interest between MU and Miami wide receiver transfer Jeff Thomas, a former four-star recruit from East St. Louis.
After Saturday’s practice, Odom talked about his general approach with recruiting transfers and assimilating them into the program.
“You understand with a transfer they’re limited with their time left,” Odom said. “And the process it’s going to go by a little quicker. The experiences they’ve had at a four-year school or two-year school, what’s their story? What’s their background? That comes through with the relationship building of the recruiting process. Then you get them on campus and immerse them. Our team does a better job than I give them credit for to make sure they show them the Mizzou way, so to speak. So far with those guys we’ve had, our team has done a great job opening their arms and also making sure they understand how we do things.”
TRE WILLIAMS STILL OUT
Defensive end Tre Williams did not practice with the Tigers on Saturday and remains suspended indefinitely from the program, Odom said. Williams was arrested last Sunday following an argument with his girlfriend and has since been charged with second-degree domestic assault, a Class D felony. Williams pleaded not guilty to the charge Friday, according to online court records. He faces another court date next Wednesday.
Mizzou athletes charged with a felony are barred from taking part in team activities unless the charge is reduced or their case is resolved, which means it’s unlikely Williams will rejoin the team in time for the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31. He lost his starting job in late October to Akial Byers, a player Odom credited for the Tigers’ improved play in the second half of the season.
“Maybe the X factor that’s helped us down the stretch more than anything is the way he’s played,” Odom said.
INJURY UPDATE
Wide receiver Nate Brown (groin) and cornerback Adam Sparks (lower leg), both starters at the beginning of the season, were back on the field for drills Saturday after missing several weeks with injuries.
“Nate was a little more limited. Adam looked pretty good,” Odom said. “For Nate, this is the most he’s done in quite a few weeks. Excited for that. We’ll keep on moving. Tomorrow will be like a Wednesday practice for us, so a little more heavy into some game-planning things as we get closer here and see how Nate responds after being out there today.”
Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (shoulder) was not at practice. Tight end Messiah Swinson (ACL surgery) remains limited but took part in some lighter drills. Don’t count on a Liberty Bowl cameo from the freshman.
“He’s probably a couple weeks away from getting into live activity on the field in 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 situations,” Odom said. “But he’s doing some individual drills and looks really, really good. We’re just making sure we don’t rush it too fast.”
Brown is one of five Mizzou players graduating this weekend, along with quarterback Drew Lock, offensive tackle Paul Adams, linebacker Tavon Ross and cornerback Finis Stribling IV.