NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Just a few hours after guiding Missouri to the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals, first-year Tigers coach Dennis Gates received a one-year contract extension. It pushes his salary from $2.5 million to $4 million next season, the school announced Friday, not long after the Tigers beat Tennessee 79-71 in the SEC tournament quarterfinals.

On Thursday, the UM System Board of Curators unanimously approved the addendum to Gates's contract that extends his initial deal through the 2028-29 season. Under the new contract, his guaranteed salary also increases $100,000 each year. Just in case other schools try luring him away from Columbia, the new contract increases his buyout to $25.5 million should he leave for another job in 2023-24. MU would owe him the same amount if he's fired within the next year without cause. The buyout decreases each year based on how much money is left on his contract.

Under his watch, the Tigers (24-8) have reached the semifinals of the SEC tournament for the first time in program history after finishing fourth in the league standings while playing in front of seven sellouts at Mizzou Arena. Mizzou plays top-seeded Alabama in Saturday's semifinal at Bridgestone Arena at noon.

"When he came here, Dennis Gates talked about building a championship culture, and he is doing just that," Board of Curators chairman Michael Williams said. "He is an individual with high standards and a clear vision for our student athletes. It has been an exceptional season, and the Board is very excited to witness our program build on this success."

In the wake of Mizzou's breakout season, Gates' name might have surfaced for job openings at Texas and Notre Dame and other potential openings, including Georgetown. The new contract and hefty buyout should take him out of contention.

"The city of Columbia is my home, my family loves it here, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else," Gates said. "My staff has done a tremendous job of supporting my dream building on the great tradition of Mizzou. I'm proud to be a Tiger and to coach at this wonderful institution."

Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates answers a question at a news conference introducing him in the Albrecht Family Practice Facility in Columbia on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. "Coach Gates has transformed Mizzou basketball in less than a single season," university president Mun Choi said. "His bold and strategic coaching methods have molded a team that embodies the grit and determination of our university. Under his direction, his players have been successful both on the court and in the classroom. Every fan is excited about the direction of Mizzou basketball, and we will all enjoy cheering for Dennis Gates and our team in the upcoming NCAA tournament."