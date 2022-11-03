Mizzou extends defensive coordinator Blake Baker's contract through 2025

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Eight games into his first season at Missouri, defensive coordinator Blake Baker has agreed to a new contract through 2025, the team announced Thursday. Baker's original two-year contract was set to expire after the 2023 season. Baker's new contract is now as long as head coach Eli Drinkwitz's original six-year contract.

Mizzou did not release financial terms of the new deal or an updated buyout clause but confirmed he will receive a pay raise. A source confirmed this week Baker's new contract will put him over the $1 million salary threshold. He's making $600,000 this season and was set to make $700,000 next year as part of his original deal. When putting together his contract, MU hoped to make him among the 20 highest-paid defensive coordinators in the country, a source told the Post-Dispatch.

"We're really excited about not only Blake but the rest of our defensive staff," Drinkwitz said. "He has done a really good job utilizing our scheme and playing well together and making some great calls at the right times. I appreciate our administration and our athletic department and Board of Curators for investing in our program and we are looking forward to Coach Baker being our defensive coordinator for a long time."

"I am honored by the trust Coach Drinkwitz has placed in me and I look forward to continuing to contribute to making our team better," Baker said. "Make no mistake about it, this is a reflection of the hard work of our defensive staff and most importantly, our players. We have a resilient group, and it doesn't matter where the ball is put down, they step up and play hard. My family and I love Columbia and we look forward to the years ahead."

Baker, MU's third defensive coordinator in three seasons under Drinkwitz, came to Mizzou this past offseason to coach the team's safeties after spending the 2021 season as LSU's linebackers coach. Drinkwitz promoted him to coordinator shortly after Steve Wilks left the staff to coach with the Carolina Panthers. Baker previously served as coordinator at Louisiana Tech and Miami.

Under Baker's watch, Mizzou's defense has improved from No. 106 in the country in total defense at 434.7 yards allowed per game to No. 19 at 310.6 yards per game. Only Virginia has climbed more spots in the national rankings for total defense.

Per his original two-year contract, Baker would not owe the university any liquidated damages if he leaves MU for a college or professional head-coaching position or a professional assistant position but would owe one year's salary if he left for a coordinator or assistant position at another SEC school. He'd owe MU six month's salary if he left for a college coordinator or assistant position outside the SEC.

The Tigers (4-4, 2-3 SEC) host Kentucky (5-3, 2-3) at 11 a.m. Saturday on SEC Network.