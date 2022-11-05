Mizzou extends Eli Drinkwitz's contract through 2027, increases coach's salary

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Two hours before Missouri kicks off against Kentucky in a pivotal division game, the university announced a two-year contract extension for head coach Eli Drinkwitz on Saturday. The new deal, which will include a pay raise, extends Drinkwitz's original six-year contract through the 2027 season.

Drinkwitz, in his third season at Mizzou, is 15-16 with a 10-13 record in Southeastern Conference play. The Tigers (4-4, 2-3 SEC) are on a two-game winning streak heading into Saturday's 11 a.m. game against Kentucky (5-3, 2-3).

Salary terms were not immediately available Saturday, but a university spokesperson confirmed Drinkwitz will make more in guaranteed pay under the new deal. His current contract pays $4 million a year before incentives, which ranks 12th among the 13 SEC head coaches' salaries at public institutions. Drinkwitz's first two Missouri teams secured bowl eligibility and the Tigers need two more wins to do the same this season. He's also signed two consecutive top-20 recruiting classes.

Earlier this week, Mizzou extended defensive coordinator Blake Baker's contract through 2025 and increased his pay from $600,000 to an average salary of $1.2 million over the course of the new deal.

“We are appreciative of the support from our Board of Curators and President as we continue to build a championship-level program,” athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois said. “Our football team is on the right trajectory, and we are seeing results in recruiting and on the field. Coach Drinkwitz is a dynamic leader who brings people together and we believe in our football staff's combined commitment to excellence in the classroom and in the community. We are looking forward to him continuing to lead our program into the future.”

"My family and I want to thank the Board of Curators, President (Mun) Choi, and AD Reed-Francois for their faith in me as a coach and leader,” Drinkwitz said. “You can’t do this alone, and our players, coaches and staff have worked their tails off and stuck with the process as we’ve built this program. We feel strongly about our trajectory and are proud to represent our state’s flagship institution. We are grateful for the investment in our program from the administration and excited about the future of Mizzou Football!"

"Like the University and Missouri Athletics, Mizzou Football is on an upward trajectory, and Coach Drinkwitz is a key part of those efforts," said Darryl Chatman, chair of the University System Board of Curators. "As a board, we continue to support setting higher expectations and making progress in all that we do as a university. That applies to research, academics and athletics. We look forward to watching Coach Drinkwitz build Mizzou Football into a championship program."

"Coach Drinkwitz and his staff have created great momentum in our football program," University of Missouri President Mun Choi said. “You can feel the excitement and you see it in the fans as they have turned out in great numbers at Faurot Field. Coach Drinkwitz’s program is a key part of the results-driven, championship culture that AD Reed-Francois is building to help support our student-athletes. Like so many of our fans, I am excited to see what the future holds for Mizzou Football."