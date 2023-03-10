NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Alabama’s victory over Missouri back on Jan. 21 should come with an asterisk. The Crimson Tide flexed their muscles at Mizzou Arena in their 85-64 victory, but that wasn’t the same Mizzou team that’s won 24 games, toppled six nationally ranked opponents and heads into Saturday’s rematch on a five-game winning streak.

When the Tigers hosted Alabama two months ago, they played without All-Southeastern Conference forward Kobe Brown, who sat out with a tender ankle, leaving the Tigers without their team captain, leading scorer, leading rebounder and most accurate 3-point shooter.

Now, Part II.

The No. 25 Tigers clinched a spot in Saturday’s SEC tournament semifinals with Friday’s 79-71 win over No. 17 Tennessee, earning a rematch with the No. 4 Crimson Tide for a noon tip-off and the chance to play in Sunday’s championship game. Alabama, the bracket’s top seed and a likely No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, made quick work of Mississippi State in Friday’s quarterfinals, a 72-49 thrashing.

Back in January, Mizzou traded blows with the Tide for the opening stretches but couldn’t recover from a 10-point halftime deficit. The Tigers shot just 3 of 28 from 3-point range against one of the nation’s best defenses.

The stakes have changed. The lineups, too.

“Having Kobe is a huge difference, having that post presence,” Tigers guard D’Moi Hodge said Friday. “We have Noah Carter and Mo Diarra, but to have Kobe, a dominant first-team (All-SEC) player … he shoots the ball at a high rate, he posts up. We can exploit mismatches with Alabama. So just having the confidence to know that we’ve got his back and he’s got our back, we’ll be fully loaded.

“We will try our best to come out victorious. We know how hard they play. They play fast and smart like us. We play the same kind of game.”

“I believe we had Alabama on the ropes for a while at home,” Mizzou’s DeAndre Gholston added. “And we just made some bad defensive mistakes, which we corrected back then. But having Kobe is definitely a big piece for us.”

When the Tide and Tigers last played, Mizzou had guard Isiaih Mosley to carry some of the scoring slack — he scored 19 points in 33 minutes off the bench — but his absence from the team continued Friday and he’s not expected back Saturday.

With Brown, though, the Tigers have their best inside-outside scoring threat, a skilled playmaker and prolific rebounder. Brown, a native of Huntsville, Alabama, scorched his home-state team for 30 points in a home victory last year.

Fresh off scoring 24 points Friday, Brown tried to downplay the significance of the Alabama rematch, but getting a shot at the top-seeded Tide clearly means something for the senior.

“It’s pretty big to me,” he said. “Obviously being from there, being an in-state kid and going to Missouri, it’s always fun to play the home team. It’s an important game, but I’m not looking at it like it’s a big deal just for me. I just want to play with my guys and keep playing as long as we can.”

For the Tigers, Friday’s win prompted a measured celebration in the locker room. Dennis Gates’ first Mizzou roster is Mizzou’s first team to reach the SEC tournament semifinals, but they didn’t come here to end their stay Saturday.

“We believe, as we say, we deserve a seat at the table,” Gholston said. “Programs like Tennessee, they have recent history and they’re a great team. But we believe we’re here now. Coach Gates is a great coach. He has great players. We believe it’s our turn, our time and we’re here to show it.”

“We think we deserve a lot. We don’t get a lot, but it’s all good,” Brown said. “We’re just here to shock the world. That’s our goal.”

Easier said than done against Alabama and SEC player of the year Brandon Miller, who’s been the center of scrutiny for his role in January’s fatal shooting that led to capital murder charges for a former teammate. Miller, who allegedly delivered the murder weapon to the scene of the crime but hasn’t been charged with a crime, didn’t miss a game while local authorities investigated the case and finished the regular season as the SEC’s leading scorer. The Tide are loaded with other talents, too, including second-team All-SEC guard Mark Sears and all-freshman team standouts Jaden Bradley and Noah Clowney.

The Tigers’ breakout season earned Gates a new contract and 60% raise, but he wasn’t going to spend Friday celebrating.