Mizzou falls apart in second half at Mississippi State

“One of the things that we have to continue to get better at when we play teams with multiple bigs, especially when they’re on the floor at the same time, we have to be strong and block out and be consistent with that,” Martin said. “When physical bigs are active, we got to do a good job with it. In past years, we haven't done a great job with that.”

MORE FROM THE SMITHS

Missouri needs its two Smiths on the perimeter to keep coming out of their funk. Dru and Mark hit some crucial 3-pointers at Arkansas but they also combined for 14 turnovers, including a career-high eight for Mark.

“I said to him, ‘Mark, you can shoot the 3-point shot. Yes, good job. But you also can do other things. You can get to the free throw line. You can drive the basketball. You can sprint out on transition and make plays,’” Martin said Monday. “It's just consistently doing that and being locked in. I thought he passed up two 3s at Arkansas. I thought he had one in the baseline corner he passed up. I was like, ‘Man, you have to take those shots.’ He doesn’t need enough daylight but he has to take what's presented to him.”