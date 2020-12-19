Mizzou falls flat in regular-season finale, loses at Mississippi State 51-32

Then, the defense came through again. Now with both Robinson and freshman receiver Kris-Abrams Draine playing in the secondary, Josh Bledsoe made a sliding interception in the back of the end zone, his first career pick.

MU couldn’t sustain the momentum. Looking for Barrett Banister along the sideline, Bazelak put too much on the ball and sent it right to Collin Duncan.

HALFTIME UPDATE

Offense, defense, special teams. Take your pick. They all contributed to Mizzou’s lousy first half at Mississippi State, where the team most figured had little to play for took a 27-10 lead into halftime.

Mike Leach’s Bulldogs feasted on an early special teams disaster for the Tigers and then picked apart the Mizzou defense to grab the three-score lead. MSU outgained the Tigers in yardage 244-177 for the half, averaged nearly 7 yards per rushing attempt and scored on five straight possessions to end the half.

To open the second quarter, Mississippi State padded its lead with another drive met with little resistance from the Missouri defense. After a Harrison Mevis field goal got the Tigers within 10 points, Will Rogers went back to work on the undermanned secondary, completing five straight passes with a 7-yard touchdown strike to Osirus Mitchell for a 24-10 lead.