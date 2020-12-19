Mizzou falls flat in regular-season finale, loses at Mississippi State 51-32

STARKVILLE, Miss. - The season’s starting quarterback had to play defensive back. That’s how grim things became for the Missouri defense in what’s been a dreadful December and got no better Saturday at Mississippi State.
In a game that was supposed to be far more evenly matched than Mizzou’s lopsided loss to Georgia a week earlier, the Tigers’ decimated defense was no match for Mike Leach’s Air Raid attack in a 51-32 defeat.
It didn’t matter that this was one of the least prolific offenses in the two decades Leach has spent terrorizing defenses. Three days after Mizzou spent the bulk of its newly signed recruiting class on defensive players, the Tigers were down to just three scholarship cornerbacks and by game’s end had just two. Mizzou gave a senior walk-on safety his first career start, played Shawn Robinson, the season’s starting quarterback, at defensive back along with freshman wide receiver Kris-Abrams Draine.
That won’t excuse what’s been a horrendous string of games for Eli Drinkwitz’s defense, but it didn’t help matters Saturday. In its last three games of the regular season, Mizzou opponents scored 48, 49 and 51 points.
The loss ends Mizzou’s regular season with a 5-5 record, stripping some luster off a promising stretch of five wins in a six-game stretch. On Sunday, the Tigers will learn where they’re headed for a bowl game, with their most likely choices the Outback Bowl, Gator Bowl or Music City Bowl.
On Saturday, MSU freshman Will Rogers became the latest quarterback to have his way with Mizzou’s defense, finishing with 295 passing yards and three touchdown passes.
Mississippi State, winning just its second game since the first week of the season, even dusted off its seldom-used running game and chewed through the Tigers for 151 yards.
Outside of Larry Rountree and his 121 rushing yards, Mizzou’s offense didn’t do much to help its cause. Quarterback Connor Bazelak had his worst game of the season with three interceptions, including a fourth-quarter pick returned for a Mississippi State touchdown.
MU’s social teams didn’t get through the day unscathed. MSU recovered Cade Musser’s muffed punt return for a game-tying touchdown in the first quarter.
The Tigers had a sliver of hope in the third quarter. Two takeaways and a touchdown set the stage for a fourth-quarter rally, but right after an end-zone interception, Bazelak gave the ball right back with his second interception of the game.
On a day when Mizzou started a senior walk-on at safety, an already gutted secondary lost another player when cornerback J.C. Carlies was ejected for targeting for a hit on Lideatrick Griffin. That means Carlies will also miss the first half of the Tigers’ bowl game. The ejection left Mizzou with just two scholarship cornerbacks — and had the secondary so depleted, Robinson entered the game as a defensive back for the rest of the game. Jo’quavious Marks’ 1-yard touchdown pushed the Bulldogs in front 34-10.
To his credit, Robinson made the most of his new job, picking off a pass in the fourth quarter to go with five tackles.
The Tigers got back within two scores thanks to a rare takeaway. Isaiah McGuire sacked and stripped Will Rogers in MSU territory and Kobie Whiteside recovered for MU’s first forced turnover since the Vanderbilt game three weeks ago. Bazelak shook off his rough start and threw his sixth touchdown pass of the year, a 2-yard connection to KeKe Chism, then the 2-point conversion to Chism to make it 34-18.
Then, the defense came through again. Now with both Robinson and Abrams Draine playing in the secondary, safety Josh Bledsoe made a sliding interception in the back of the end zone, his first career pick.
MU couldn’t sustain the momentum. Looking for Barrett Banister along the sideline, Bazelak put too much on the ball and sent it right to Collin Duncan. Emmanuel Forbes would later pick off him off for the second time and scoot 29 yards for a defensive touchdown.
Leach’s Bulldogs feasted on an early special teams disaster for the Tigers and then picked apart the Mizzou defense to grab the three-score lead at halftime.
To open the second quarter, Mississippi State padded its lead with another drive met with little resistance from the Missouri defense. After a Harrison Mevis field goal got the Tigers within 10 points, Rogers went back to work on the undermanned secondary, completing five straight passes with a 7-yard touchdown strike to Osirus Mitchell for a 24-10 lead.
With one last chance in the half to slice into Mississippi State’s lead, the Tigers turned it over in MSU territory on Bazelak’s first interception. MSU hit Bazelak with pressure off the edge as he threw and Forbes stepped in front of a pass for Chism for the pick, setting up one last score for MSU, a 43-yard field goal as time expired.
Down a touchdown in the opening minutes, Mississippi State responded with a couple scores to take a 14-7 lead into the second quarter.
Mizzou’s fortunes turned early on a targeting call — this one against the Bulldogs. On the game’ second play from scrimmage, MSU linebacker Erroll Thompson was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet collision with tight end Daniel Parker Jr., taking the Tigers out of third and 15 deep in their own territory. It was just the spark Mizzou needed. The Tigers zipped down the field for their first score, as Rountree spun and pinballed for an 18-yar touchdown run.
The Tigers’ defense forced a punt on MSU’s first possession — and that’s where Mizzou got in trouble. Cade Musser signaled for a fair catch but never secured the ball. It smacked off his arm and rolled into the end zone, where MSU’s Paul Blackwell recovered it for the game-tying touchdown.
Things got worse for the Tigers. Mississippi State picked apart the Mizzou defense on the next possession. A missed tackle by Bledsoe along the sideline turned into a 32-yard pass, and two plays later Rogers found his favorite receiver Jaden Walley wide open in the end zone for a 7-yard go-ahead touchdown.
Greetings from Davis Wade Stadium, home of the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-7), who host Missouri (5-4) in today's regular-season finale. It's chilly and windy here, but the rain has stayed away - for now. The forecast calls for temperatures in the 40s but no rain until later this evening.
All four defensive linemen whom Eli Drinkwitz listed as questionable with injuries are here for the game and in uniform for pregame warmups: Kobie Whiteside, Trajan Jeffcoat, Markell Utsey and Chris Turner.
Wide receiver Jalen Knox did not make the trip with the team. He left last week's game with what appeared to be a log injury and was considered questionable. The Tigers are also without starting safety Tyree Gillespie and cornerback Jarvis Ware and backup cornerback Ish Burdine.
One interesting development: After playing on special teams last week, backup quarterback Shawn Robinson is working out with the safeties before the game - and again wearing No. 12, not the No. 3 he wore when he started the first two games of the season at quarterback. Eli Drinkwitz said Robinson would likely play some defense today.
A few things at stake for the Tigers in the 2:30 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network Alternate ...
• A victory clinches a winning record this season no matter what happens in the bowl game and gives Mizzou it's most SEC victories since going 7-1 in conference play in 2014.
• In terms of bowl possibilities, a Mizzou victory gives the Tigers the same record as Auburn (6-4) among the top SEC teams likely outside of the New Years Six bowl games. The Citrus Bowl gets first choice of SEC teams once matchups are set in the two playoff semifinals and the other four NY6 bowls. Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Texas A&M should be unavailable once the Citrus Bowl makes its choice - though 8-3 Florida could be there for the taking should the Gators lose the SEC championship game. That would leave the Citrus to choose between Auburn or Missouri.
If Auburn is the choice, MU will have a say in which bowl it plays among the SEC Group of Six: Outback, Gator, Music City, Texas, Liberty, Armed Forces. Mizzou prefers the two games in Florida - Outback and Gator - with Music City being the other appealing choice.
• A win today could also strengthen Eli Drinkwitz's case for SEC coach of the year. The Tigers were picked sixth in the SEC Eastern Division and have already clinched third place and could double last year's conference win total in a year the Tigers were assigned additional games against Alabama and LSU.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.