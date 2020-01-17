Mizzou finalizes contracts for football staffers, gives baseball coach Steve Bieser new deal

Bieser is 104-67-1 through three seasons at MU, the most wins for any MU baseball coach through his first three years, and just missed an NCAA regional each of the last two years. He might have his best Mizzou team in 2020, but the Tigers are banned from both the SEC and NCAA tournaments as part of the NCAA case against former tutor Yolanda Kumar, who did coursework for several former MU athletes from 2015-16, before Bieser ever coached a game for the Tigers.

His new deal was extended three years through July 31, 2024 and includes an option for more extensions. If Mizzou makes the NCAA tournament under Bieser’s watch or finishes No. 35 or higher in the final RPI rankings of the regular season, he’s eligible to have one year added to his contract, provided the team maintains an Academic Progress Rate multiyear score of 930. He’s eligible for that extension only twice through the length of his new deal.

Also, starting Aug. 1, 2020, he’s eligible for a $25,000 increase to his total salary every August that MU’s APR stays at 930 or above. That means, by 2024 he could push his salary to $525,000.

Should Bieser leave Mizzou before his contract expires, he owes the school $600,000 if he leaves on or before July 1, 2020, after which the total decreases by $150,000 each year. If he’s fired without cause, MU owes Bieser his base salary ($300,000) for every year left on his deal, offset by his salary at his next job.