Mizzou finalizes contracts for football staffers, gives baseball coach Steve Bieser new deal

Missouri has finalized contracts for most of Eliah Drinkwitz’s 10 football assistants, plus two core staffers. Four of Drinkwitz’s new assistants received two-year contracts, while new offensive assistant Curtis Luper agreed to a three-year deal.
Also, with his team facing a postseason ban for the upcoming season, Missouri baseball coach Steve Bieser received a three-year contract extension and raise through the 2024 season. His full salary increases from $300,000 to $400,000. His original five-year deal was set to expire after the 2021 season.
First, the football staff.
Defensive line coach Brick Haley, one of three defensive holdovers from Barry Odom’s staff, had another year added to his deal plus a hefty raise through the 2022 season. MU is still finalizing new terms for defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and defensive backs coach David Gibbs, also retained from Odom’s staff.
Four of the new hires received significant raises from their 2019 salaries at other schools and all agreed to the same incentives package with a maximum yearly value at $165,000. They’ll also receive a complimentary car or a monthly car stipend of $500.
Luper, brought to Mizzou from Texas Christian University where he was the Horned Frogs’ co-offensive coordinator, will make $550,000, the most among the staff’s new additions. He’s signed through Feb. 28, 2023.
Luper and the other new assistants agreed to base salaries of $300,000 plus additional non-salary compensation that differs for each coach and covers “participation in radio/television/internet or streaming shows, speaking appearances, marketing events, apparel or footwear contracts and all such matters related to community or University functions.” Luper’s non-salary compensation is $250,000.
Haley, back for his third season at Mizzou, had his contract extended to Feb. 28, 2023. His salary increases from $515,000 to $625,000, a 21-percent increase.
New offensive assistant Bush Hamdan agreed to a two-year deal with an initial salary of $400,000 ($300,000 base plus $100,000), but if he's still on staff on March, 1, 2021, his non-salary compensation increases to $250,000, putting his full salary to $550,000. He made $750,000 last year as Washington’s offensive coordinator.
New special teams coordinator Erik Link agreed to a two-year deal and more than triples his 2019 salary to $425,000 ($300,000 base plus $125,000). Link made $120,000 in the same role under Drinkwitz at Appalachian State season.
New defensive assistant Charlie Harbison landed a two-year deal with a full salary of $415,000 ($300,000 base plus $115,000). Harbison made $90,000 last year at Appalachian State. That’s an increase of 361 percent.
New defensive assistant D.J. Smith agreed to a two-year deal and also nearly quadrupled his salary to $350,000 ($300,000 base plus $50,000). Smith also made $90,000 last year at Appalachian State.
New offensive assistant Casey Woods agreed to a two-year deal with a full salary of $310,000 ($300,000 base plus $10,000). He made $136,250 last year at Alabama-Birmingham.
Walters, staying at Mizzou as defensive coordinator, had two years left on his deal through Feb. 28, 2022 with a salary of $800,000, the highest among all the current assistants. Gibbs, also retained by Drinkwitz, made $300,000 in 2019, his first year on the staff, and had a clause in his contract that pushes his salary to $420,000 for 2020. New strength and conditioning coach Zac Woodfin, joining the program from Kansas, has a two-year deal for $400,000 ($300,000 base plus $100,000). New director of football operations Andrew Lutz agreed to a two-year deal worth a total of $175,000. He comes to MU from Appalachian State and replaces Brittany Boehm-Johnes, who’s no longer part of Mizzou’s staff.
Mizzou has not released a finalized contract for new offensive line coach Marcus Johnson, who made $315,000 last year as Mississippi State’s offensive line coach.
Drinkwitz’s complete contract has not been released. After one season as the head coach at Appalachian State, he agreed to a six-year deal with a $4 million annual salary and an incentive package that maxes out at $850,000 annually.
All of the new assistants agreed to an incentives package that rewards them if the team hits certain milestones for academics, victories, bowl games and championships. For the coaches to be eligible for such incentives, the team must have a minimum multiyear Academic Progress Rate score of 930.
Here’s how the incentives break down:
* The coaches make an additional $10,000 for the team hitting an “academic aspirational achievement” goal.
* For winning the SEC East and reaching the SEC championship game, the coaches receive $25,000. If MU wins the SEC championship game, that bonus increases to $50,000.
* If MU makes the Birmingham Bowl or a non-affiliated SEC bowl, the coaches make $15,000 … $20,000 for the Citrus Bowl or SEC Group of Six bowl … $30,000 for a New Year’s Six non-playoff bowl … $50,000 for making a New Year’s Six semifinal bowl … $60,000 for making the College Football Playoff championship game … $75,000 for winning the championship game. The maximum bonus in the bowl category is $75,000. The assistants must coach in the bowl game to earn the bowl bonus.
* If MU wins 10 games, the coaches make $5,000 … $10,000 for winning 11 games … $15,000 for winning 12 games or more.
* If MU finishes in the top 25 of the AP poll, coaches poll or College Football Playoff rankings, the coaches make $5,000.
* If an assistant coach is named a finalist for the Broyles Award, he makes $5,000. That bonus increases to $10,000 if the coach wins the award.
As for Bieser, MU officials signed off on his new contract in late December, agreeing to pay him an annual base salary of $300,000 plus non-salary compensation of $100,000.
Bieser is 104-67-1 through three seasons at MU, the most wins for any MU baseball coach through his first three years, and just missed an NCAA regional each of the last two years. He might have his best Mizzou team in 2020, but the Tigers are banned from both the SEC and NCAA tournaments as part of the NCAA case against former tutor Yolanda Kumar, who did coursework for several former MU athletes from 2015-16, before Bieser ever coached a game for the Tigers.
His new deal was extended three years through July 31, 2024 and includes an option for more extensions. If Mizzou makes the NCAA tournament under Bieser’s watch or finishes No. 35 or higher in the final RPI rankings of the regular season, he’s eligible to have one year added to his contract, provided the team maintains an Academic Progress Rate multiyear score of 930. He’s eligible for that extension only twice through the length of his new deal.
Also, starting Aug. 1, 2020, he’s eligible for a $25,000 increase to his total salary every August that MU’s APR stays at 930 or above. That means, by 2024 he could push his salary to $525,000.
Should Bieser leave Mizzou before his contract expires, he owes the school $600,000 if he leaves on or before July 1, 2020, after which the total decreases by $150,000 each year. If he’s fired without cause, MU owes Bieser his base salary ($300,000) for every year left on his deal, offset by his salary at his next job.