Mizzou (finally) matched against familiar foe in Big 12/SEC Challenge vs. Iowa State

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri's nonconference basketball schedule is coming into focus and now includes a road game at a familiar foe. The Tigers will play at Iowa State on Jan. 29 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, the leagues announced Wednesday. It's the fifth time Mizzou will be part of the 10-game field but the first time since 2014 that MU will play an old rival from its days in the Big 12. In their last two appearances, the Tigers played West Virginia and TCU, schools that joined the Big 12 once Mizzou left the conference for the SEC.

MU is 2-2 all-time in the Big 12/SEC Challenge with wins over West Virginia (2013-14) and TCU (2020-21) and losses to Oklahoma (2014-15) and WVU (2019-20). All 10 SEC teams in the one-day event will also participate in the 2023 Challenge, the SEC announced.

The Tigers last played at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa on Nov. 9, 2018, a 76-59 loss to the Cyclones in the second of a two-game series. Iowa State is coming off a brutal 2-22 season and went 0-18 in Big 12 regular-season games, leading to a coaching change from Steve Prohm to new coach T.J. Otzelberger, who had been UNLV's coach for two seasons. Mizzou is 150-85 all-time against Iowa State and 10-1 in the last 11 matchups, including a victory in Cuonzo Martin's first game as the Tigers' head coach.