COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis delivered 61 yards of catharsis after a week of chaos and questions.

Mevis' game-winning field goal with no time remaining from the long side of midfield toppled No. 15 Kansas State, giving Mizzou a 30-27 victory and its third win against a ranked opponent under fourth-year coach Eli Drinkwitz.

Within seconds of his kick hitting the ground in Memorial Stadium’s north end zone, the emotional release was spilling out onto the field. Mevis succumbed to the weight of his teammates’ dog pile. Fans poured out of the stands.

“It was absolutely awesome,” Drinkwitz said. “I’m so fired up for these guys. I’m fired up for our fans, you know, because our fans storming the field deserve that … the gold on that field was beautiful.”

A week before, Drinkwitz lamented a lack of explosive plays in a flat, chaotic win over Middle Tennessee State. It seemed like little had changed for an offense that was picking up a tepid streak — and questions about its potential.

But on Saturday the Tigers unleashed previously unseen firepower while keeping pace with the Wildcats, launching six plays of more than 25 yards after only four such explosions in the first two games of the season.

Junior quarterback Brady Cook logged a gritty, vital performance. He left the game in the second quarter because of a sprained right knee but returned to throw for 356 yards and two touchdowns as well as scoring on the ground.

“Really proud of Brady Cook,” Drinkwitz said. “Man, what a gutsy win. What a gutsy performance.”

At 3-0, MU is off to its best start since 2018. The Tigers will play Memphis, another 3-0 team, at 6:30 p.m. next Saturday in St. Louis’ Dome at America’s Center.

The Tigers still are unbeaten thanks to many things, including a defense that buckled down for key stops late in the game and allowed the Wildcats to convert just one of their five third-down opportunities in the final quarter.

Mevis’ winning kick set a Southeastern Conference record. The field goal isn’t the longest in MU history, however — Tom Whelihan’s 62-yard boot against Colorado in 1986, when the Tigers were in the Big Eight Conference, still holds that title.

The attempt was longer than it needed to be. It could have been a 56-yarder after Mizzou pushed the ball to K-State’s 39-yard line, but the Tigers’ offense was on the field with single digits on the play clock to go for a quick move. But instead of shortening the field goal, a delay of game penalty backed it up.

“Totally, 100% on me,” Drinkwitz said. “Sometimes players bail you out, and that’s what they did there.”

“I would prefer the 56,” Mevis joked after the game. “But it really doesn’t matter. It’s gonna be the same kick … might be a different club, but same swing, same kick.”

He missed from 54 yards out earlier in the game, which he attributed to inadvertently hitting the ground before the ball.

“Went back, did a lot of ball contact into the net,” he said.

That paid off with clean contact on the game-winner, which Mevis said he felt with the kick.

The Tigers and Wildcats traded advantages almost constantly throughout the game, swapping leads seven times before the decisive kick. Neither team led by more than seven points.

Kansas State opened the scoring with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. The Wildcats marched down the field with ease before getting a bit of luck when wide receiver Phillip Brooks caught a pass tipped by Mizzou senior safety Jaylon Carlies for a touchdown.

The Tigers equalized on the next drive with help from the type of explosive play their offense has been manifesting for some time. Cook found sophomore wide receiver Luther Burden III over the top of the K-State defense for a 47-yard touchdown to even the score at 7-7, the first of two TDs for Burden in a seven-catch, 114-yard receiving performance.

On the ensuing possession, junior cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine picked off Kansas State quarterback Will Howard on a third down throw, Missouri’s first generated turnover of the season and Abrams-Draine’s first pick since Nov. 13, 2021.

The Tigers drove into the red zone after the interception but stalled, settling for a 30-yard field goal by Mevis to take a 10-7 lead.

K-State tight end Ben Sinnott sliced through coverage for an easy touchdown early in the second quarter, putting the Wildcats ahead 14-10.

Missouri responded with one of its strongest drives of the season. Cook found wide receiver junior Mookie Cooper and freshman tight end Brett Norfleet down the right sideline on 41- and 27-yard catches, respectively. An aggressive play call on fourth and goal from the 2-yard line paid off when Cook slipped through traffic for the score and a 17-14 lead.

“We got into a rhythm early,” Drinkwitz said. “I thought we were very aggressive and attacking.”

Cook injured his knee shortly thereafter, leaving the game for two plays before returning.

“I just felt my foot kind of get caught in the turf and then my knee just kind of locked out,” he said.

He was less mobile in the second half, which produced a lull to start the period as Mizzou sorted out what plays would work for a limited signal-caller.

“I called him over and I said, ‘Look, I know you’re never going to come out of the game but if you can’t help us win, you gotta tell me.’ And he said he was good,” Drinkwitz said.

The lapse in scoring led to the Wildcats leveling the score at 17-17 off a 46-yard field goal early in the third quarter.

Mizzou’s receivers flashed their gloves on the next drive. Senior Theo Wease Jr. and freshman Marquis Johnson hauled in contested catches to get the Tigers from their own 25-yard line to the Wildcats’ 7 in just two plays.

That possession stalled, and Missouri cut its deficit to 24-20 through a 25-yard Mevis field goal just inside the fourth quarter.

Both teams traded quick possessions before Missouri received the ball with 8:53 to go in the game. Running back Cody Schrader provided one of the most important plays of the day, bursting into space for a 35-yard run — boosted by a penalty when he was tackled by his helmet. On the next play, Burden slithered along the sideline for a 26-yard receiving touchdown to put Mizzou ahead 27-24.

K-State running back Treshaun Ward punished the Missouri defense on the next drive, dashing through the middle of the field after a catch to put the Wildcats close to the red zone. But Abrams-Draine broke up a pass before a delay of game penalty and defensive pressure forced an incompletion on third and goal. The Wildcats knotted the game once again, at 27-27, with 5:25 to go in the fourth quarter.

From there, penalties sunk drives from both teams before the clock wound down for Mevis’ heroics.

While dramatic and pressurized, the kick was something the affectionally nicknamed “Thiccer Kicker” had practiced plenty of times before.

“I was locked in,” Mevis said. “I knew what I had to do.”

