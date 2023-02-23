COLUMBIA, Mo. - Mizzou has fired women’s tennis coach Chris Wootton midway through the Tigers’ season, athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois announced Thursday. Wootton, promoted from interim coach to head coach in 2021, had more than a year left on his contract. The school did not explain the reasoning for Wootton's firing.

Assistant Bianca Turati will take over as interim head coach. The Tigers resume their season Friday against Kansas and begin Southeastern Conference play March 3 against Tennessee.

Wootton agreed to a new contract effective June 2021 through May 2024, paying him $120,000 per year before benefits and bonuses. If fired without cause, MU owes Wootton $30,000.

Turati, a former All-American player at University of Texas, joined MU’s staff as an assistant coach in January.

“In a short time in Columbia, I have learned about how special Mizzou is, and I welcome the opportunity to provide consistency and leadership for our team during the rest of the season,” Turati said. “We have an impressive group of student-athletes in the program. I look forward to continuing to coach them and share my experiences as both a college and professional player to help our team achieve its goals.”

Wootton was originally hired at Mizzou in 2019 as associate head coach. In April 2020, when head coach Colt Gaston left MU to pursue other opportunities, former athletics director Jim Sterk promoted Wootton to interim head coach, then signed him as head coach in 2021 after he guided the program through the brunt of the pandemic. Last year, the Tigers were 7-21 in Wootton’s first full season as head coach and 2-11 in SEC play. They were 9-2 in nonconference action this season.

Complicating matters recently, the program’s Green Tennis Center has had issues with its indoor courts, forcing the Tigers to play their January indoor matches on the road.