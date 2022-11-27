Mizzou fires women's volleyball coach Josh Taylor after two straight losing seasons

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The only Mizzou program to win a Southeastern Conference team championship is making a head-coaching change. MU has fired women’s volleyball coach Josh Taylor after back-to-back last-place finishes in the SEC, the school announced Sunday.

Taylor was 52-61 overall in four seasons at MU, the first as the program’s interim coach after Wayne and Susan Kreklow retired before the 2019 season. Taylor guided the Tigers to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2019 and 2020, but MU finished 2-16 in conference play each of the last two seasons. The Tigers were 32-44 in SEC matches under Taylor’s watch.

Mizzou has launched a national search to find his replacement.

“We thank Coach Taylor for all he has done the past seven years for the volleyball program and University,” athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois said. “We wish him, Molly and their family nothing but the best in the future. I believe Mizzou is one of the best volleyball jobs in the country. We will continue to invest in our volleyball program and will work quickly to find the candidate who is the best fit to continue building our championship culture.”

Taylor was under contract through the 2024 season, making a base salary of $150,000. Under the terms of his contract, Mizzou owes Taylor 50% of his monthly base salary multiplied by the remaining months on his contract through February 2025.

Mizzou won regular-season SEC titles under the Kreklows in 2013 and 2016. Taylor’s coaching staff included his wife Molly Taylor, a former All-American player for the Tigers and the Kreklows’ niece. Josh Taylor joined the staff as an assistant in 2017 and took over the program as the interim coach in July 2019. He was promoted to full-time head coach late in the 2019 season while leading Mizzou to 22 wins and a first-round victory in the NCAA Tournament.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this program over the last four years," Taylor said. "I am filled with a lot of gratitude towards our players, coaches, staff and everyone who supported and continues to support the volleyball program. Mizzou is a phenomenal place and under Desiree’s leadership, I am confident they will continue to achieve great things."

Now in her second year at Mizzou, this will be Reed-Francois' fourth head-coaching hire. Since arriving in the summer of 2021, she's hired new coaches for men's basketball (Dennis Gates), men's and women's cross country (Lindsey Anderson) and women's golf (Caroline Westrup).