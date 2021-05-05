Mizzou football adds future games against Army, BYU, San Diego State, Louisiana

The Missouri football team has its nonconference schedules set for the next decade - and then some. On Wednesday, Mizzou officially added four future games against Army and San Diego State, rescheduled last year’s canceled games against Louisiana and BYU and rescheduled a future game at Colorado.

Here’s what the Tigers have now added: home games against Army in 2029 (Oct. 13) and 2033 (Oct. 15); a second home-and-away series against San Diego State with a game in San Diego in 2033 (Sept. 10) and at home against the Aztecs in 2034 (Sept. 9); a rescheduled home game against Louisiana in 2025 (Oct. 4); a rescheduled game at BYU in 2035 (Sept. 8); and a game at Colorado moved from 2025 to 2031.

All four of MU's 2020 nonconference games were canceled when the Southeastern Conference shifted to a 10-game league-only schedule in response to the pandemic. MU also canceled games against Central Arkansas and Eastern Michigan.

Mizzou also has a previously announced home-and-away series against San Diego State set for 2027-28. The Tigers will still play host to Colorado in 2030, commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Fifth Down Game in Columbia.