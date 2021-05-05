 Skip to main content
Mizzou football adds future games against Army, BYU, San Diego State, Louisiana
Mizzou football adds future games against Army, BYU, San Diego State, Louisiana

SPORTS-CURATORS-TO-VOTE-ON-NEW-CD.jpg

Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz, center, congratulates his players during a game against South Carolina on Nov. 21 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.

 Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics

The Missouri football team has its nonconference schedules set for the next decade - and then some. On Wednesday, Mizzou officially added four future games against Army and San Diego State, rescheduled last year’s canceled games against Louisiana and BYU and rescheduled a future game at Colorado.

Here’s what the Tigers have now added: home games against Army in 2029 (Oct. 13) and 2033 (Oct. 15); a second home-and-away series against San Diego State with a game in San Diego in 2033 (Sept. 10) and at home against the Aztecs in 2034 (Sept. 9); a rescheduled home game against Louisiana in 2025 (Oct. 4); a rescheduled game at BYU in 2035 (Sept. 8); and a game at Colorado moved from 2025 to 2031.

All four of MU's 2020 nonconference games were canceled when the Southeastern Conference shifted to a 10-game league-only schedule in response to the pandemic. MU also canceled games against Central Arkansas and Eastern Michigan.

Mizzou also has a previously announced home-and-away series against San Diego State set for 2027-28. The Tigers will still play host to Colorado in 2030, commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Fifth Down Game in Columbia. 

Starting in 2022, Mizzou also has nonconference home-and-away series with Kansas State, Middle Tennessee, Massachusetts, Florida Atlantic, Northern Illinois, North Texas and Illinois.

Here are MU’s updated conference opponents

2022

at Middle Tennessee

at Kansas State

vs. Abilene Christian

vs. New Mexico State 

2023

vs. South Dakota

vs. Middle Tennessee

vs. Kansas State

at Memphis

2024

vs. Murray Sate

vs. Buffalo

vs. Boston College

at Massachusetts

2025

vs. Kansas

at Miami-Ohio

vs. Louisiana

vs. Massachusetts

2026

vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff

at Kansas

at Illinois

vs. Troy 

2027

vs. Illinois State

at San Diego State

vs. Illinois

vs. Florida Atlantic

2028

vs. San Diego State

vs. Southeast Missouri State

at Illinois

vs. Northern Illinois

2029

vs. Missouri State

vs. Illinois

at Northern Illinois

vs. Army

2030

vs. Southeast Missouri State

vs. Colorado

at North Texas

vs. Florida Atlantic

2031

at Colorado

vs. Kansas

vs. North Texas

at Florida Atlantic

2032

at Kansas

vs. North Texas

at Illinois

2033

at San Diego State

vs. Illinois

vs. Army 

2034

vs. San Diego State

at Illinois

2035

at BYU

vs. Illinois

