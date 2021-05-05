Mizzou football adds future games against Army, BYU, San Diego State, Louisiana

The Missouri football team has its nonconference schedules set for the next decade - and then some. On Wednesday, Mizzou officially added four future games against Army and San Diego State, rescheduled last year’s canceled games against Louisiana and BYU and rescheduled a future game at Colorado.
Here’s what the Tigers have now added: home games against Army in 2029 (Oct. 13) and 2033 (Oct. 15); a second home-and-away series against San Diego State with a game in San Diego in 2033 (Sept. 10) and at home against the Aztecs in 2034 (Sept. 9); a rescheduled home game against Louisiana in 2025 (Oct. 4); a rescheduled game at BYU in 2035 (Sept. 8); and a game at Colorado moved from 2025 to 2031.
All four of MU's 2020 nonconference games were canceled when the Southeastern Conference shifted to a 10-game league-only schedule in response to the pandemic. MU also canceled games against Central Arkansas and Eastern Michigan.
Mizzou also has a previously announced home-and-away series against San Diego State set for 2027-28. The Tigers will still play host to Colorado in 2030, commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Fifth Down Game in Columbia.
Starting in 2022, Mizzou also has nonconference home-and-away series with Kansas State, Middle Tennessee, Massachusetts, Florida Atlantic, Northern Illinois, North Texas and Illinois.
Here are MU’s updated conference opponents
2022
at Middle Tennessee
at Kansas State
vs. Abilene Christian
vs. New Mexico State
2023
vs. South Dakota
vs. Middle Tennessee
vs. Kansas State
at Memphis
2024
vs. Murray Sate
vs. Buffalo
vs. Boston College
at Massachusetts
2025
vs. Kansas
at Miami-Ohio
vs. Louisiana
vs. Massachusetts
2026
vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff
at Kansas
at Illinois
vs. Troy
2027
vs. Illinois State
at San Diego State
vs. Illinois
vs. Florida Atlantic
2028
vs. San Diego State
vs. Southeast Missouri State
at Illinois
vs. Northern Illinois
2029
vs. Missouri State
vs. Illinois
at Northern Illinois
vs. Army
2030
vs. Southeast Missouri State
vs. Colorado
at North Texas
vs. Florida Atlantic
2031
at Colorado
vs. Kansas
vs. North Texas
at Florida Atlantic
2032