Mizzou football adds pledge from ex-Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease Jr.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri quickly found an experienced wide receiver to help replace departed playmaker Dominic Lovett. Theo Wease Jr., who caught 64 passes over four seasons at Oklahoma, committed to the Tigers on Sunday, he announced on social media.

The former five-star recruit from Allen, Texas, will have two years of eligibility at Mizzou, starting next season. Wease appeared in 36 games for the Sooners from 2019-22, playing more than 1,000 snaps at receiver. But an injury limited him to just one game in 2021, affording him a redshirt year. Also, with the NCAA COVID year for the 2020 season, Wease will be eligible for two more years at the college level.

His most productive season came in 2020 when he caught 37 passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns as Spencer Rattler's No. 2 target at OU. fffThis season, he had 19 catches for 378 yards and four TDs while playing 181 of his 197 passing snaps at outside receiver. In 2020, he played 269 of his 305 passing snaps at outside receiver. In 2020, he had just four drops on 53 targets. This year, OU targeted him 33 times - and he dropped just one pass.

In high school, Wease was the nation's No. 3-rated receiver in the 2019 class, behind only Oklahoma teammate Jaden Haselwood, who transferred to Arkansas, and Georgia's George Pickens, now in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a high school prospect, Wease was rated higher than standouts Garrett Wilson (Ohio State/New York Jets), Jameson Williams (Ohio State/Alabama/Detroit Lions) and Treylon Burks (Arkansas/Tennessee Titans).

Wease should help replace Lovett's production in the passing game next season. The Tigers will also have to replace senior slot receiver and senior outside receiver Tauskie Dove. Lovett, a first-team All-SEC choice and MU's leading receiver, entered the transfer portal last week.

Wease gives Mizzou four receivers for the incoming 2023 recruiting class.

Missouri’s 2023 recruiting class

• Daniel Blood, receiver, Destrehan, Louisiana, three stars

• Marvin Burks, safety, St. Louis/Cardinal Ritter, four stars

• Blake Craig, kicker, Liberty/Liberty North, two stars

• Nicholas DeLoach Jr., defensive back, Cahokia/Cahokia, three stars

• Gabarri Johnson, quarterback, Tacoma, Washington/Lincoln, four stars

• Marquis Johnson, wide receiver, Dickinson, Texas/Dickinson, three stars

• Jahkai Lang, defensive end, Troy/Troy Buchanan, three stars

• Brayshawn Littlejohn, linebacker, Gaffney, South Carolina/Gaffney, three stars

• Joshua Manning, wide receiver, Lee's Summit/Lee's Summit, four stars

• Shamar McNeil, defensive back, Plantation, Florida/American Heritage, three stars

• Tristan Newson, linebacker, Independence, Mississippi/Northeast Community College, unranked

• Brett Norfleet, tight end, St. Charles/Francis Howell, three stars

• Logan Reichert, offensive tackle, Raytown/Raytown, four stars

• Roberts, running back, St. Louis/St. Mary's, three stars

• Phillip Roche, defensive back, Merrillville, Indiana/Merrillville, three stars

• Serigne Tounkara, defensive end, League City, Texas/Clear Springs, three stars

• Theo Wease Jr., wide receiver, Allen, Texas/Allen HS/Oklahoma/five stars (in 2019)