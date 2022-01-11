Mizzou football adjusts 2022 schedule, will open at home vs. Louisiana Tech

The Middle Tennessee game was part of a multi-year series Mizzou signed under the past administration. MTSU will still visit MU in 2023, as scheduled.

The rest of the 2022 schedule remains unchanged. After traveling to Manhattan, Kansas, to play the Wildcats of the Big 12, the Tigers host Abilene Christian on Sept. 17 and then play a late-season nonconference game at home against New Mexico State on Nov. 19. MU's SEC home games are against newly crowned national champion Georgia (Oct. 1), Vanderbilt (Oct. 22), Kentucky (Nov. 5) and Arkansas (Nov. 26 or 27). Mizzou opens SEC play Sept. 24 with its first-ever game at Auburn, followed by trips to Florida (Oct. 8), South Carolina (Oct. 29) and Tennessee (Nov. 12).

Hea out, Banister back

Mizzou's tight end position continues an offseason overhaul. Niko Hea will not return for the 2022 season and is medically retiring, a team spokesperson said Tuesday. Hea, a St. Louis native from CBC, led MU's tight ends with 18 catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns this past season and over three years caught 35 passes for 305 yards and four TDs. He has two more years of college eligibility. Hea did not play in the Armed Forces Bowl against Army.