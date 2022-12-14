Mizzou football assistant Bush Hamdan headed to Boise State as offensive coordinator

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan had called plays for the Tigers the last several games of the season, but he won't take over as the team's offensive coordinator next season. That's because he's leaving for Boise State, his alma mater.

Hamdan, who has been on Mizzou's staff since Eli Drinkwitz came to Columbia after the 2019 season, will take over as Boise's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Boise State announced Wednesday.

"We're very excited to bring one of our brothers back to coach with our Boise State family," Boise State coach Andy Avalos said. "Bush is a proven coach at all levels of collegiate and professional football. We were very diligent in our process and there is no question he will be a huge part of the development of our program as we continue to grow forward."

Hamdan replaces Tim Plough, who was fired on Sept. 24. Former Boise State head coach Dirk Koetter, a former Mizzou assistant, had taken over as interim coordinator for the rest of the season.

Hamdan was not available for immediate comment.

The Tigers (6-6) play Wake Forest (7-5) in next week's Gasparilla Bowl, set for Dec. 23 in Tampa, Florida. As of Wednesday, Mizzou's staff was working out details as to whether Hamdan will coach in the bowl game, a source confirmed. Boise State plays North Texas on Saturday in the Frisco Bowl.

Hamdan was a backup quarterback at Boise State from 2004-08. He's coached on college staffs at Colorado, Maryland, Sacramento State, Florida, Arkansas State - where he first crossed paths with Drinkwitz - and Washington, where he served as coordinator. Hamdan coached MU's wide receivers and quarterbacks in 2020-21 then coached QBs exclusively this season. Drinkwitz gave him the bulk of the play-calling duties for the final three games of the regular season.

Hamdan's absence leaves an open position for Drinkwitz to fill for the 2023 season. Earlier this season he said he was open to handing over play-calling or hiring a coordinator for next year.

Hamdan was making $550,000 at Mizzou under his original three-year contract. Boise State will pay him $400,000 next year and $425,000 in 2024, according to reported contract terms.

He was Mizzou's primary recruiter for four-star quarterback Gabarri Johnson, a Tacoma, Washington, native who's expected to sign with the Tigers during next week's signing period.