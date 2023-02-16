COLUMBIA, Mo. - Three Missouri football assistant coaches received contract extensions following the 2022 season as head coach Eli Drinkwitz returns the bulk of his staff for the first time.

Receivers coach Jacob Peeler, cornerbacks coach Al Pogue and linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator D.J. Smith all received one-year extensions through the 2024 season. Pogue also received a $25,000 raise, pushing his guaranteed compensation to $350,000 for each of the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Peeler and Pogue both joined the staff last year and initially signed two-year contracts. Earlier this offseason, Peeler's name was connected to job openings at Auburn under new head coach Hugh Freeze.

After steady staff turnover each of the past two offseasons, Drinkwitz returns nine of 10 on-field position coaches from last year, when the Tigers went 6-6 during the regular season followed by a loss to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker remains the staff’s highest-paid assistant coach, set to make $1.4 million this year under the terms of the three-year contract he received last fall. Initially, it was reported he would make $1.1 million in 2023, $1.2 million in 2024 and $1.3 million in 2025, but those figures only accounted for his non-salary compensation and didn’t include his base salary of $300,000. He’ll make a guaranteed $1.4 million this year, $1.5 million in 2024 and $1.6 million in 2025.

Newly hired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirby Moore, the staff’s only newcomer among Drinkwitz's 10 position coaches, will make $850,000 this year under his new three-year deal. His guaranteed salary increases to $875,000 in 2024 and $900,000 in 2025.

Here are the 2023 salary figures and contract status for each of Drinkwitz’s 10 assistants:

Blake Baker, defensive coordinator/safeties: $1.4 million (signed through 2025)

Kirby Moore, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks: $850,000 (signed through 2025)

Marcus Johnson, assistant head coach/run-game coordinator/offensive line: $600,000 (signed through 2023)

Curtis Luper, running backs: $575,000 (signed through 2023)

D.J. Smith, co-defensive coordinator/linebackers: $550,000 (signed through 2024)

Erik Link, special teams coordinator/tight ends: $450,000 (signed through 2023)

Jacob Peeler, receivers: $400,000 (signed through 2024)

Kevin Peoples, defensive ends: $400,000 (signed through 2023)

Al Pogue, cornerbacks: $350,000 (signed through 2024)

Al Davis, defensive tackles: $325,000 (signed through 2023)

For the 2023 season, the 10 assistant coaches will collectively make a guaranteed $5.9 million before benefits and bonus pay. The 10 assistant coaches, head strength coach Ryan Russell and director of football operations Andy Lutz work under a similar performance incentive package that pays them bonuses for certain on- and off-field benchmarks and maximizes at $165,000 per year.

In November, Drinkwitz agreed to a new contract that raises his salary from $4 million to $6 million in 2023 and includes a two-year extension through 2027.

As part of Drinkwitz's new contract, Mizzou increased the salary pool for his 10 assistants from $5.2 to $6.3 million and the salary pool for other football-specific staffers from $1.2 to $3.5 million.

After a wave of extensions this offseason, Drinkwitz will be the 12th-highest paid head coach among 13 SEC head coaches at public institutions. Here’s how the SEC pre-incentive salaries compare for the 2023 season with figures based on published reports.

Nick Saban, Alabama: $11.1 million

Kirby Smart, Georgia: $10.5 million

Brian Kelly, LSU: $9.975 million

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M: $9.15 million

Josh Heupel, Tennessee: $9 million

Mark Stoops, Kentucky: $9 million