Mizzou football at Florida: 5 things to watch as Tigers head to The Swamp

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Here are five things to watch when Missouri (2-3, 0-2 SEC) travels to Florida (3-2, 0-2) to face the Gators on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPNU:

1. Can Tigers clean up the penalties?

Missouri has to clean up the penalties some how, some way. The Tigers average 6.8 flags per game, second-most in the SEC, for 68.4 yards per game. They’ve come at critical times the last two weeks, especially along the offensive line. There’s some hope as the Tigers head back on the road to play at Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, more commonly known as The Swamp: Mizzou suffers more penalty problems at home than away, averaging more flags in Columbia (7.1) for more yards (65.6) than on the road (5.5 for 51.8). MU’s offensive line is the most penalized in the SEC and can’t afford another flag-filled day against a strong Florida defensive front.

2. Mizzou defense braced for Anthony Richardson?

Which Anthony Richardson shows up for Florida? The quarterback was a Week 1 phenomenon when he guided the Gators to an upset victory over Pac-12 favorite Utah. Then he looked more like a rookie starter the next two weeks against Kentucky and South Florida as UF’s passing game stumbled and the dual-threat playmaker resisted leaving the pocket on scrambles and designed runs. Richardson appeared to get right two weeks ago against Tennessee, keeping the Gators in the game with 453 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air and on the ground. Will the Tigers send a heavy blitz after Richardson like they did last week against Georgia’s Stetson Bennett or play more coverage to test his accuracy? For the year he’s only completing 55.7% of his passes, which ranks 13th in the SEC. Richardson has not been efficient throwing the ball on third down, posting a third-down passer rating of 85.1 — one of the worst ratings in the SEC. Can the Tigers capitalize?

3. Injuries could test Tigers’ wideout depth

Injuries are testing Missouri’s surplus of depth at wide receiver. Dominic Lovett, who leads the SEC in catches and receiving yards, is considered “day to day” with a lower-leg injury and didn’t take part in the open portion of Tuesday’s practice. Luther Burden III played through an ankle injury Saturday but still seemed to have a slight limp Tuesday. What’s happened to Tauskie Dove? The senior wideout plays more snaps than any receiver but has just seven catches for 80 yards and only two grabs for 7 yards over the last three games. Mookie Cooper has picked up the slack on the outside, catching seven passes for 86 yards over the last two weeks. The Tigers could use more from a position group that was supposed to be the team’s strength.

4. Ty’Ron Hopper tackles former teammates

Florida celebrates homecoming this week – and it’s also a homecoming game for Mizzou’s most productive defender. Linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper played for the Gators from 2019-21 and returns to The Swamp for the first time since transferring within the SEC East Division in January. The Gators aren’t exactly hurting at linebacker — Ventrell Miller and Amari Burney form one of the SEC’s best tandems — but Hopper’s played like an All-SEC candidate for the Tigers. He leads the team with 33 tackles and ranks second in the conference with seven tackles for loss. How will he handle playing against his former teammates on his former home field? “I wasn't with that (new Florida) staff or with that scheme or anything,” Hopper said Tuesday. “So it's just honestly like preparing for another team.”

5. Sun Belt reunion for Drinkwitz, Napier

Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz and first-year Florida coach Billy Napier have history. In 2019, Drinkwitz’s Appalachia State team went went 2-0 against Napier’s Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns in two close games, decided by 10 and seven points. Both are offensive coaches and run similar schemes from their days in the Sun Belt. “Fundamentally sound, control the lines of scrimmage, don't beat themselves, tactically very sound,” Drinkwitz said of Napier’s offense. “Obviously, Coach Napier is very aggressive on fourth downs. It's been that way for a long time. I think there's a lot of similarities in what they do scheme-wise.” Sure enough, Florida is tied for the most fourth-down conversion attempts this year, making good on five of 12 tries. Louisiana-Lafayette finished in the nation’s top 12 each of the last two years in fourth-down attempts. Defensively, Drinkwitz should be more familiar with Napier’s system under coordinator Patrick Toney, one of Napier’s staffers in Lafayette. “I think there's some familiarity and consistency there,” Drinkwitz said.