Mizzou football at Tennessee pregame update: Another change along Tigers' O-line

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Another week, another change along Missouri’s offensive line. The Tigers will use their fifth different O-line combination Saturday at No. 5 Tennessee based on pregame warmups. With right guard E.J. Ndoma-Ogar out indefinitely with a knee injury, Connor Wood looks like he’ll move back from right tackle to right guard and freshman Armand Membou will start at right tackle. Membou has played extensively as an extra lineman in unbalanced tackle-over formations.

Ndoma-Ogar was ruled out earlier this week after getting hurt early in last Saturday’s loss to Kentucky. He was making his second straight start. Right tackle Hyrin White, out all year with a lower leg injury suffered during offseason workouts, is also out and won’t return this season. The Tigers are still down a long snapper as Daniel Hawthorne continues to recover from an injury suffered against Vanderbilt.

Two freshman defensive players made the trip: safety Isaac Thompson and defensive end D.J. Wesolak.

• Six NFL teams have scouts at Saturday’s game: the Bills, Broncos, Commanders, Falcons, Giants and Rams. The Broncos, who play in Nashville on Sunday against the Titans, have five seats reserved in the press box.

• Saturday’s game is Mizzou athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois’ return to Tennessee, where she worked in the administration from 2008-12.

• An hour before kickoff, the Tigers stood as 19 ½-point underdogs.