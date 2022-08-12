Mizzou football betting odds to win SEC, national championship in 2022

The Missouri football team has never won the Southeastern Conference since joining the SEC in 2012, but you can bet on Mizzou to be the 2022 SEC champions.

You can also bet that Mizzou will win the 2022-23 College Football Playoff national championship.

Mizzou opens the 2022 season on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Louisiana Tech. The 2022 season is head coach Eli Drinkwitz's third season leading the Missouri program.

The Mizzou Tigers went 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC during the 2021 season. It reached the Armed Forces Bowl, which Army won 24-22.

2022 Mizzou football season over/under win total

As of 2:30 p.m. CT on Aug. 12, the over/under for Mizzou football's win total in 2022 is 5.5 games, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The betting line on Mizzou winning over 5.5 games is +115 (bet $100 to win $115).

The betting line for Mizzou to win under 5.5 games is -135 (bet $135 to win $100).

Missouri's over/under for SEC wins is 2.5 games. The line is +130 for the over and -160 for the under.

Mizzou football betting odds to win 2022 SEC championship

As of 2:25 p.m. CT on Aug. 12, Missouri is +30000 (bet $100 to win $30,000) to win the 2022 SEC football championship, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The shortest odds belong to Alabama, which is -145 (bet $145 to win $100) to win the SEC this season. Georgia is next at +155 (bet $100 to win $155) to win the SEC.

The only team with longer odds to win the SEC than Mizzou is Vanderbilt at +100000 (bet $100 to win $100,000).

Mizzou's odds to win the SEC East Division are +8000 (bet $100 to win $8,000). Georgia has the shortest odds to win the SEC East at -550 (bet $550 to win $100).

Mizzou football betting odds to win 2022-23 CFP national championship

As of 2:35 p.m. CT on Aug. 12, Mizzou is +50000 (bet $100 to win $50,000) to win the 2022-23 College Football Playoff national championship game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Missouri has the same national title odds as California and Texas Tech. There are 56 teams with shorter odds than California, Missouri and Texas Tech.

Alabama has the shortest odds to win the 2022-23 CFP national championship at +175 (bet $100 to win $175).

The 2022-23 CFP national championship is scheduled to take place Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.