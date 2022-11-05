Mizzou football comeback falls short in latest loss to Kentucky Wildcats

COLUMBIA, Mo. — On a day that began with a contract extension for Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz, his offense came out of hiding for a while Saturday but couldn’t complete a comeback against Kentucky in a 21-17 defeat.

In front of the season’s biggest announced Memorial Stadium crowd of 61,047, Brady Cook shook off a rough start and delivered two rushing touchdowns in the second half, but Kentucky stormed back with Will Levis’ third touchdown pass of the day then capitalized on an unusual special teams miscue by the Tigers. Kentucky has now won seven of the last eight meetings in the series.

Here are three quick takeaways from a loss that dropped the Tigers back below .500 at 4-5 and 2-4 in the Southeastern Conference:

Kicking game woes haunt Missouri

Special teams blunders were costly again for the Tigers, especially a brutal break late in the fourth quarter. With Kentucky (5-3, 3-3) ahead by four, Mizzou’s defense forced a punt deep in UK territory with 2:25 left, but the snap to punter Colin Goodfellow was high and wide, sending him back to the goal line to chase it down. Mizzou linebacker Will Norris got there, too, but he pummeled Goodfellow into the turf a split second after he got off the kick and drew a 15-yard personal foul for roughing the kicker. Kentucky got new life and bled enough time off the clock to all but clinch the victory.

Earlier, MU’s first drive of the second half fizzled and things got worse on fourth down when punter Jack Stonehouse dropped the snap and couldn’t outrun UK to the first down marker, setting up the Wildcats in Mizzou territory. The Wildcats capitalized on the short field with Will Levis’ second touchdown pass of the day, a 1-yard toss to Jordan Dingle. The Tigers thought they had UK stalled during the drive, questionable spot of the ball on a third-down tackle by Mizzou’s Isaiah McGuire extended the drive for the Wildcats.

A fierce wind blowing north most of the game impacted MU’s kickoff strategy as the Tigers twice elected to squib kick rather than kick into the wind and risk a short kick and long return by standout return specialist Barion Brown.

Mizzou offense struggles for stretches

For most of the game Saturday, the Tigers struggled to recapture the success they had moving the ball last week at South Carolina. Against a Kentucky defense that’s notorious for thwarting explosive plays, the Tigers couldn’t sustain drives, were dreadful on third down and had trouble stretching the field vertically.

By halftime, Cook has completed all but two of his nine passes — but only for 19 yards. Cody Schrader effectively ran the ball for 56 yards on 13 carries, but the Tigers were 0 of 6 on third down, moved the ball just 3 yards on those six failed conversions, dropped a pass and lost a fumble. Early in the second quarter, Cook scrambled to his right and but dropped the ball before a defender touched him. The Wildcats recovered for the game’s first turnover — and MU’s first giveaway since the Vanderbilt game two weeks ago.

Mizzou got into field goal range late in the second quarter but the offense wasted the possession when Cook’s QB sneak on fourth and 1 went nowhere. Mizzou forced Kentucky to punt on the final series of the half and headed to the locker room down 7-3.

Cook took a beating from the Kentucky pass rush and heard some boos in the second half when he misfired for wide-open Barrett Banister. But Cook got the Tigers back ahead with two touchdown runs, a 1-yard option keeper and a 20-yard, spinning dash through the middle of UK’s defense.

Mizzou defense bends, then breaks

Mizzou’s defense stumbled out of the locker room, allowing a long Kentucky touchdown drive to open the game. But behind their suffocating defensive front, the Tigers held UK scoreless for the rest of the half and allowed just 48 yards. As expected, Missouri’s defensive front took advantage of its mismatch against UK’s offensive line with six sacks and 10 tackles for loss. But when Wildcats quarterback Will Levis had time to throw, he found holes in the secondary and moved the chains. He threw for three touchdowns to three different receivers, including the go-ahead score to Dane Key with 5:18 left. The third-down TD pass came one play after Mizzou thought it had recovered a fumble in the red zone, but a replay review ruled that tailback Chris Rodriguez’s elbow was down before the ball came free. It marked the first time since Mizzou’s Week 2 loss at Kansas State that the Tigers allowed more than two offensive touchdowns.