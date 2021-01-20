Mizzou football defensive staff shakeup continues

The Missouri football team's staff shakeup continues with another departure from the defensive side. Defensive line coach Brick Haley is not expected to return to the staff after spending the last four years at MU, PowerMizzou.com first reported Wednesday. MU officials declined to confirm any official staff changes. Haley was not available for comment.
Haley first joined the staff under former coach Barry Odom after the 2016 season and was one of three defensive staffers retained when Eli Drinkwitz replaced Odom last year. Haley had two more seasons left on his contract, which was amended last January and extended through Feb. 28, 2023. His base salary was $625,000.
Earlier this month, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters left the Mizzou staff for the same position at Illinois.
The Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday that Drinkwitz was still in discussions with three candidates for the coordinator role: former NFL coach Steve Wilks, Mizzou cornerbacks coach David Gibbs and an unknown third candidate.
Wilks has a couple connections to Drinkwitz's current staff. MU defensive backs coach Charlie Harbison worked under Wilks when Wilks served as the Arizona Cardinals head coach in 2018. Long before that, Wilks was a player for the Charlotte Rage Arena League team in 1993 when Harbison was a coach on the staff. Willks also played collegiately at Appalachian State from 1987-91 under head coach Sparky Woods, the father of Mizzou tight ends coach Casey Woods. Of course, Drinkwitz was also App State's head coach in 2019.
MU ADDS RECEIVER COMMITMENT
Mizzou picked up a fourth verbal commitment for the 2022 recruiting class and a second player from the Kansas City area. Wide receiver Mekhi Miller from Overland Park, Kansas, and Blue Valley North High School announced his pledge Wednesday on Twitter. Miller is rated the No. 3 player in the state of Kansas and No. 44 overall receiver in the 2022 class by Rivals.com. His online recruiting profiles also show offers from California, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Tennessee.
The Tigers also have 2022 commitments from SLUH safety Isaac Thompson, Parkway West wide receiver Jamarion Wayne and Lee's Summit, Missouri, tight end Max Whisner.