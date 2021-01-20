Mizzou football defensive staff shakeup continues

The Missouri football team's staff shakeup continues with another departure from the defensive side. Defensive line coach Brick Haley is not expected to return to the staff after spending the last four years at MU, PowerMizzou.com first reported Wednesday. MU officials declined to confirm any official staff changes. Haley was not available for comment.

Haley first joined the staff under former coach Barry Odom after the 2016 season and was one of three defensive staffers retained when Eli Drinkwitz replaced Odom last year. Haley had two more seasons left on his contract, which was amended last January and extended through Feb. 28, 2023. His base salary was $625,000.

Earlier this month, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters left the Mizzou staff for the same position at Illinois.

The Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday that Drinkwitz was still in discussions with three candidates for the coordinator role: former NFL coach Steve Wilks, Mizzou cornerbacks coach David Gibbs and an unknown third candidate.