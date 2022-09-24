Mizzou football endures agony at Auburn — misses field goal, fumbles chances in OT

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) signals to receivers as he scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri running back Cody Schrader carries the ball against Abilene Christian on Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia.
AUBURN, Ala. — Just when you think you’ve seen it all, Mizzou fans.
On Saturday, Tigers running back Nathaniel Peat dropped the football before crossing the goal line on what would have been the game-winning touchdown in overtime, resulting in a 17-14 Auburn victory before a stunned crowd of 85,750 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Before that madness, Missouri’s Harrison Mevis missed a 26-yard field goal that would have delivered the Tigers a much-needed comeback victory at the end of regulation. Instead, overtime.
In the first OT series, Mizzou’s Martez Manuel appeared to intercept a pass tipped by teammate Daylan Carnell, but a replay review reversed the call, setting up fourth down from the 27. Auburn's Anders Carlson drilled a 39-yard field goal for a 17-14 lead.
It was on Mizzou’s second play of its series when Peat ran for 20 yards to the edge of the end zone, but the ball slipped out of his right hand just before he cleared the goal line. Auburn’s Derick Hall pounced on the ball to clinch the touchback and the victory.
Missouri fell to 2-2 and will host No. 1 Georgia next. Auburn improved to 3-1.
Missouri Auburn Football
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, left, talks with Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, right, and his wife, Kess Harsin, before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Finley is out for the season with an injury. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin waves to fans as he walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball as he gets around Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries the ball for a first down against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn linebacker Derick Hall (29) carries the ball as Missouri offensive lineman Javon Foster (76) tries to tackle him after an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball in for a touchdown as Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (8) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat (8) is tackled by Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford reacts after making a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) signals to receivers as he scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) dives for extra yardage as Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) and defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) defend during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn safety Cayden Bridges recovers a fumble in the end zone to secure the win over Missouri during the first overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn safety Cayden Bridges (20) recovers a fumble in the end zone to secure the win as Missouri offensive lineman Connor Tollison (55) reaches for the ball during overtime in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Auburn won in overtime, 17-14. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn place kicker Anders Carlson (26) kicks the game-winning field goal during overtime of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn place kicker Anders Carlson (26) kicks the game-winning field goal during overtime of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (8) stops Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) on fourth down during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) scrambles away from pressure from Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri had climbed out of a 14-point deficit then nearly outlasted Auburn in a field position battle. Brady Cook’s 39-yard pass to Dominic Lovett in the final minute set up Mevis for the walk-off winner, but the usually sure-footed kicker sent his chip-shot attempt wide right.
Here are some initial takeaways from Jordan-Hare.
Another ugly day for Mizzou’s offense
Brady Cook threw an early interception on a deflected pass intended for Luther Burden cloaked in coverage. Cook appeared to make the wrong decision on a pivotal read-option run on third down. For the day he completed 14 of 24 passes for 179 yards and an interception.
Luther Burden III wasn’t much of a factor
Brady Cook threw to him deep once early, looked for him again on third down against single coverage, but they couldn’t connect once. He shared the punt return job with Dominic Lovett, who grabbed five passes for 102 yards.
Mizzou Tigers still commit too many mistakes in critical moments
Early in the fourth quarter, a holding penalty on right tackle Connor Wood wiped out a 16-yard run by Cody Schrader that would have put the ball just outside of the red zone. Instead, a sack and a missed throw on third-and-long spoiled another drive. Mizzou finished the day with seven penalties for 45 yards.
Mizzou tried new things on offense
After another stagnant start, Missouri found its groove in the second quarter. MU benched Connor Wood at right guard in favor of first-time starter Mitchell Walters. Cook was back on the field in the first quarter to replace injured right tackle Zeke Powell, but the Tigers also employed several unbalanced lines with an extra tackle on the edge, using freshman Armand Membou in that role. Drinkwitz opened the game with an unconventional formation and revisited it a few times, using both running backs Peat and Schrader in the backfield flanking Cook in the backfield.
A sack on third down doomed Mizzou’s first series. At least that possession ended with a punt. The next one went nowhere fast as Cook fired a pass to Burden that cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett got to first and tipped to Hall.
Mizzou found a groove on its fourth series behind steady productive runs by Peat. On third-and-2, Schrader snatched an option pitch and jogged into the end zone
Mizzou’s offense was just warming up. Using a mix of misdirection runs and lots of pre-snap motions to confuse the defense, Cook led an 11-play drive covering 79 yards, including a 40-yard strike to Dominic Lovett down the seam into Auburn territory. From inside the 1-yard line behind a wall of blockers and extra blockers, Cook evened the game with a sneak into the end zone.
Mizzou’s defense rediscovered havoc plays
Led by Hopper, the Tigers swarmed Auburn’s offensive line all day and finished with 11 tackles for loss, three by Hopper. Mizzou held Bigsby, Auburn’s standout running back, to just 44 yards on 19 carries.
Early on, Mizzou’s defensive front was no match for Auburn at the point of attack. Auburn drove the ball 59 yards on 14 plays on its opening drive without throwing a single pass. The Tigers twice converted fourth-and-short Bigsby runs up the gut during the series, the second going into the teeth of a five-man defensive line featuring three D-tackles. Quarterback Robby Ashford finished off the drive with an 11-yard keeper for a touchdown.
On the game’s 22nd play from scrimmage, Auburn completed the game’s first pass, a slant into the red zone. Two plays later Bigsby was in the end zone with a 3-yard touchdown, good for a 14-0 lead.
But Mizzou’s defense came alive with a three-and-out, followed by a huge third-down stop in Auburn territory on Isaiah McGuire’s blindside sack to set up another Auburn punt.
Late in the third quarter, with Ashford out of the game and replaced by freshman Holden Geriner, Hopper blasted into the pocket on third-and-long and dropped the rookie QB for Mizzou’s ninth tackle behind the line of scrimmage.
