Mizzou football game at Auburn gets early kickoff on ESPN

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Another week, another early kickoff for the Missouri Tigers. Eli Drinkwitz's team will play a third straight game at 11 a.m. Central when the Tigers play at Auburn on Sept. 24. ESPN will televise Mizzou's first-ever game at Auburn.

Mizzou (1-1) just played at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kansas State - though a weather delay pushed kickoff back 15 minutes - and will host Abilene Christian (2-0) at 11 a.m. this Saturday on SEC Network-Plus.

Auburn is the only Southeastern Conference school where Mizzou hasn't played since joining the league in 2012. MU lost to Auburn in the 2013 SEC championship game in Atlanta and lost to Auburn again at home in 2017. Missouri won the only other meeting in the 1973 Sun Bowl.

Drinkwitz got his college coaching start at Auburn in 2010-11 as a quality control assistant. He also has close ties to current Auburn coach Bryan Harsin, who hired Drinkwitz as an offensive assistant at both Arkansas State and Boise State.

Auburn opened with wins over Mercer and San Jose State but faces a much tougher challenge Saturday when Penn State visits for a rematch of last year's 28-20 Penn State win in Happy Valley.

The SEC announced the entire TV schedule for next week on Monday:

Missouri at Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN

Bowling Green at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Kent State at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+

Florida at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Tulsa at Ole Miss, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (in Arlington, Texas), 6 p.m., ESPN

Northern Illinois at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Charlotte at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

New Mexico at LSU, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+