Mizzou football game at South Carolina picked for afternoon kickoff

The Missouri football team's next road game at South Carolina on Oct. 29 will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. It will be the Tigers' second straight week in the network's afternoon slot. Mizzou (2-4, 0-3 SEC) hosts Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3) at 3 p.m. this Saturday. The Tigers are 13.5-point favorites at FanDuel.com.