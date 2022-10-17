 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mizzou football game at South Carolina picked for afternoon kickoff

  • 0
Bulldogs 26, Tigers 22

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz voices his objection to a call by the officials in the second quarter of a game against top-ranked Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Georgia rallied to win 26-22.

 Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

The Missouri football team's next road game at South Carolina on Oct. 29 will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. It will be the Tigers' second straight week in the network's afternoon slot. Mizzou (2-4, 0-3 SEC) hosts Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3) at 3 p.m. this Saturday. The Tigers are 13.5-point favorites at FanDuel.com.

Mizzou is 2-0 against South Carolina under coach Eli Drinkwitz, including a 17-10 win at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina in 2020. This season, the Gamecocks are 4-2 and 1-2 in the SEC heading into Saturday's game against Texas A&M. South Carolina has won three in a row, its longest winning streak since 2017.

Here's the SEC's entire TV schedule for Oct. 29:

  • Arkansas at Auburn, 11 a.m., SEC Network
  • Georgia vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m. in Jacksonville, Fla., CBS
  • Missouri at South Carolina, 3 p.m., SEC Network
  • Kentucky at Tennessee, 6 p.m, ESPN
  • Ole Miss at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
  • Bye week: Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt

People are also reading…

University of Missouri-Columbia football captain Martez Manuel speaks during the team's bye week about the performance so far and hopes for rest of the season. Video by Mizzou Network, used with permission of Mizzou Athletics
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: On day of Albert Pujols ‘Lidge homer,’ five facts you may not know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News