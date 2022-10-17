Mizzou football game at South Carolina picked for afternoon kickoff

The Missouri football team's next road game at South Carolina on Oct. 29 will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. It will be the Tigers' second straight week in the network's afternoon slot. Mizzou (2-4, 0-3 SEC) hosts Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3) at 3 p.m. this Saturday. The Tigers are 13.5-point favorites at FanDuel.com.
Mizzou is 2-0 against South Carolina under coach Eli Drinkwitz, including a 17-10 win at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina in 2020. This season, the Gamecocks are 4-2 and 1-2 in the SEC heading into Saturday's game against Texas A&M. South Carolina has won three in a row, its longest winning streak since 2017.
Here's the SEC's entire TV schedule for Oct. 29:
- Arkansas at Auburn, 11 a.m., SEC Network
- Georgia vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m. in Jacksonville, Fla., CBS
- Missouri at South Carolina, 3 p.m., SEC Network
- Kentucky at Tennessee, 6 p.m, ESPN
- Ole Miss at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
- Bye week: Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt