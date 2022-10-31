 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou football gets early kickoff for Tennessee game on Nov. 12

Missouri South Carolina Football

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks to his offensive line on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

 Artie Walker Jr.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - It'll be another early kickoff for the Missouri football team when the Tigers go to No. 2 Tennessee next week. Mizzou and the Volunteers will play at 11 a.m. CT on Nov. 12 at Neyland Stadium, though the TV designation won't be decided until after this weekend's games. The game will appear on CBS or ESPN. The Tigers have lost three straight games to Tennessee, but the all-time series is even at 5-5.

The Tigers (4-4, 2-3 SEC) host Kentucky (5-3, 2-3) at 11 a.m. Saturday on SEC Network. Mizzou needs to win two of its final four games to secure bowl eligibility. UK is an early 2.5-point favorite. 

The Tennessee game will be Mizzou's sixth this season in the 11 a.m. CT time slot. Mizzou's Nov. 25 regular-season finale against Arkansas will start at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, leaving the Nov. 19 home game against New Mexico State as MU's last kickoff time to be announced. 

Here are all the SEC kickoff times for Nov. 12:

  • LSU at Arkansas, 11 a.m., CBS or ESPN
  • Missouri at Tennessee, 11 a.m., CBS or ESPN
  • Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network
  • Alabama at Ole Miss, 3 p.m., CBS
  • South Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC Network
  • Georgia at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
  • Texas A&M at Auburn, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

