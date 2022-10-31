Mizzou football gets early kickoff for Tennessee game on Nov. 12

COLUMBIA, Mo. - It'll be another early kickoff for the Missouri football team when the Tigers go to No. 2 Tennessee next week. Mizzou and the Volunteers will play at 11 a.m. CT on Nov. 12 at Neyland Stadium, though the TV designation won't be decided until after this weekend's games. The game will appear on CBS or ESPN. The Tigers have lost three straight games to Tennessee, but the all-time series is even at 5-5.