Mizzou football hangs on to edge Arkansas, clinches bowl eligibility

COLUMBIA, Mo. — In a game Missouri needed to win to punch its ticket to the postseason, the Tigers did what they always do when Arkansas visits Memorial Stadium. For the fifth time in five Battle Line Rivalry games in Columbia, Mizzou hogtied the Razorbacks 29-27 on Friday.

With former Mizzou head coach Barry Odom running the Arkansas defense, the Tigers put together their best offensive showing in conference play, racking up 468 yards of offense in the regular-season finale.

Arkansas had the ball on its 25-yard line with 14 seconds left and no timeouts but couldn’t get close to field goal range.

The win puts the Tigers (6-6, 3-5 Southeastern Conference) in position for one of the SEC’s bowl games when pairings are made official on Dec. 4. Arkansas finished the regular season with the same records, 6-6 and 3-5 in the SEC.

Brady Cook heats up early

For the third straight game since quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan took over MU’s primary play-calling duties, Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook used his legs to carry the offense at times and by halftime already compiled a career-high for rushing yards. On both designed keepers and scrambles Cook gave the Razorbacks fits with his feet and finished the night with 138 rushing yards.

Cook was just as effective throwing the ball.

He didn’t have reliable but injured slot receiver Barrett Banister available — the team captain dressed for the game but never saw the field — but Cook found other options downfield to pick through Odom’s secondary. After catching just five passes for 57 yards over the three previous games, Dominic Lovett had 94 yards on three catches — through the first quarter. Mookie Cooper, missing in action the last month, got involved early, too.

Lovett finished with 130 yards on six catches, while Cooper had 45 yards on three grabs.

Freshman Mekhi Miller came up with one of the biggest plays of the season, snatching a bullet from Cook on the game’s final drive to convert third and 4 for 22 yards.

Cook finished with 242 yards passing and 138 yards rushing.

Curious conversion decision

Eli Drinkwitz decided to chase points early in the game — and it could have cost the Tigers. After a Luther Burden III touchdown catch put the Tigers ahead 26-21 with 10:09 left in the third quarter, Drinkwitz elected to try a 2-point conversion for a 7-point lead. But the Razorbacks intercepted Cook’s pass in the end zone.

The teams traded field goals the rest of the game, and thanks to Mizzou’s missed conversions, the Razorbacks had multiple chances to take the lead with one last field goal but couldn’t move the chains enough on its final three possessions.

Up and down defense

In their third SEC game since handing defensive coordinator Blake Baker a new contract, the Tigers once struggled early to consistently slow down their opponent. First, it was Kentucky, then Tennessee and, now, Arkansas. Quarterback K.J. Jefferson had his way with the Tigers on the ground and through the air through the first half, but Mizzou’s defense perked up in the third quarter, opening the second half with safety Daylan Carnell’s third interception. Midway through the fourth quarter, with Arkansas backed up to its own end zone, defensive tackle Kristian Williams drove Jefferson into the turf, MU’s sixth sack of the night to set up an Arkansas punt.