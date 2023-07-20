In this week's episode, Dave Matter and Ben Frederickson review Mizzou's relatively quit stroll through Nashville at SEC football media days, where Eli Drinkwitz set out to avoid making any national headlines.
Dave and Ben share their thoughts on Drinkwitz's analysis of the Tigers' quarterback situation, Brady Cook's chances of keeping his job and the transfer of play-calling duties to coordinator Kirby Moore.
They also discuss SEC commissioner Greg Sankey's takedown of state NIL laws - like Missouri's new law.
Eye on the Tigers
Headlines and breaking news from the Mizzou sports scene.
