Mizzou football honors late Mississippi State coach Mike Leach with helmet sticker

The Missouri football team will honor recently deceased Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach at Friday's Gasparilla Bowl with a helmet sticker featuring his name, MIKE, with a cowbell in place of the I.

Mizzou will honor Mike Leach with a pirate cow bell sticker on the back of their helmets in tonight‘s Gasparilla Bowl. Very cool. pic.twitter.com/MsnNXeRZ02 — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 23, 2022

The cowbell, a staple of Mississippi State football tradition, features a skull and crossbones image to commemorate Leach's popular pirate persona. The Florida Gators wore a similar helmet sticker against Oregon State in Saturday's Las Vegas Bowl.

Mizzou (6-6) plays Wake Forest (7-5) in Friday's Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida, set for a 5:30 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN. The Tigers are wearing gold helmets with the black Block M logo.

Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz wore a T-shirt during pregame warmups featuring Leach on the front and his trademark slogan on the back: Swing your sword

Leach died Dec. 12 from complications of a heart condition. The 61-year-old Bulldogs coach was 19-17 in three seasons at MSU, guiding the SEC West team to an 8-4 record this year. The Bulldogs play Illinois in the Jan. 2 Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa. The school promoted defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to head coach as Leach's full-time successor. Leach previously served as head coach at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (12-19). As a head coach, he was 2-3 all-time against Mizzou, last facing the Tigers in the 2020 regular-season finale, a 51-32 victory over Eli Drinkwitz's Tigers at Mississippi State.

“Heartbroken by the passing of Coach Leach, my prayers are for his family, and team during this time,” Drinkwitz tweeted last week. “A true giant in our game.”