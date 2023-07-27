COLUMBIA, Mo. — While Missouri’s quarterback competition figures to command the most attention when preseason camp begins next week, there’s another story that will greatly shape the Tigers’ offense in 2023 — no matter which QB contender takes the opening snap Aug. 31 against South Dakota.

The Tigers better block better.

In the form of penalties, sacks and breakdowns deep in the backfield, Mizzou’s offensive line surrendered ground throughout last year’s 6-7 campaign, producing some staggering numbers that defined the Tigers’ struggles:

• Mizzou’s 101 tackles for loss allowed were the most for any Power Five team and by far far the most MU has allowed in a season since joining the SEC in 2012. Three times under former coach Barry Odom (2016-18), Mizzou’s offense allowed the fewest tackles for loss in the SEC and routinely kept a clean pocket for quarterback Drew Lock.

• Mizzou O-linemen were flagged for 38 penalties, up from 25 in 2021 and 18 in 2020.

• The Tigers averaged just 3.97 yards per rushing attempt on first down — down from 5.23 in 2022 and worst in the SEC.

A year later, the Tigers hope three additions to Eli Drinkwitz’s program help solve the issues that troubled the trenches last fall. Drinkwitz landed two likely starters out of the transfer portal in Eastern Michigan’s Marcellus Johnson and Houston’s Cam’Ron Johnson and hired former Houston and Texas Tech line coach Brandon Jones to take over the position group. Drinkwitz didn’t enter the postseason planning for a coaching change, but in March, shortly after the Tigers wrapped up spring practices, O-line coach Marcus Johnson left the staff for Purdue to reunite with new Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters, Mizzou’s defensive coordinator in 2020.

Without the luxury of a full spring practice schedule, Jones took his new linemen out for dinners to begin building relationships. Needing to prove himself quickly, Jones made a strong first impression on his most decorated lineman.

“I love that guy, man,” said Tigers left tackle Javon Foster, a second-team preseason All-SEC choice. “He’s really showed me a lot in this short amount of time. And he's shown that he's capable of doing the job. I put all my trust in him.”

Adding to the urgency, Jones is working with a first-year offensive coordinator, Kirby Smart, who had a three-month head start after arriving from Fresno State in January.

“He’s transitioned seamlessly,” Drinkwitz said of Jones. “Those guys working together, trying to get our best five in the rotation, is going to be critical for us. It's going to take us a couple of weeks. Obviously we're going against a tremendous defense, and that competition every day is only making our guys better. But I love the way our guys are attacking. Offensively there is a sense of purpose, and there's a sense of something to prove for those guys on that side of the ball. I have a lot of confidence in what they're going to do this year.”

As for Jones’ starting five, the next few weeks will solidify the depth. Foster, MU’s starter in every game the last two seasons, returns as one of the country’s best edge blockers, posting a 2022 pass-blocking grade of 86.7 by Pro Football Focus, the best among all returning Power Five offensive tackles.

Next to Foster, fellow sixth-year graduate Xavier Delgado returns after starting 28 games over the past three seasons. He’ll have to hold off a few contenders, including E.J. Ndoma-Ogar, who’s coming off season-ending knee surgery.

At last week’s SEC media days, Foster and defensive lineman Darius Robinson took turns gushing over sophomore Armand Membou, who shifts inside to right guard after mostly playing right tackle last year.

“He's gonna be very special,” Robinson said. “He's gonna be sitting here one day (at media days.) … He's really talented — and he's a sponge.”

“He’s different,” Foster added. “I’ve never seen an offensive lineman come in just so ready like that. I know me, I was nowhere near where he is right now (as a sophomore).”

In nearly 400 snaps last year, Membou committed just one penalty and allowed only four pressures in the backfield. But what makes the 6-foot-3, 317-pound Membou so unique?

“Being the size of an offensive lineman but being able to move like a skilled guy,” Foster said. “When you have that ability, you’re special.”

Marcellus Johnson made the transition from left tackle to right tackle during spring practices after playing on the left side for every one of his 2,285 snaps the last four years at Eastern Michigan.

As a redshirt freshman, Connor Tollison endured some growing pains as a first-year starting center last year. That’s where Cam’Ron Johnson comes into play. An All-American Athletic Conference selection at Houston, Johnson played left guard exclusively the last three seasons but came to Mizzou to address needs in the middle. If anyone knows his ability it’s Jones, who served as his position coach the last three seasons at UH.

“He has snapped before, so we're letting him have a shot at the center position — as well wherever he fits,” Drinkwitz said. “It's about getting the five best players on the field. We know we have to run the ball more effectively. We’ve got to protect the quarterback. Last year our quarterback was under pressure. You look at our inability to complete balls vertically down the field … our quarterback pressure situation was ridiculous.”

Mizzou Camp Preview

Projected depth chart

(#, Name, Year)

Left tackle

76 Javon Foster, Gr.

71 Valen Erickson, RsFr.

TBA Brandon Solis, Fr.

Left guard

72 Xavier Delgado, Gr.

70 EJ Ndoma-Ogar, Jr.

73 Tristan Wilson, RsFr.

Center

74 Cam’Ron Johnson, Jr.

55 Connor Tollison, Soph.

62 Bence Polgar, Sr.

69 Drake Heismeyer, Jr.

Right guard

79 Armand Membou, Soph.

75 Mitchell Walters, Jr.

77 Curtis Peagler, RsFr.

Right tackle

50 Marcellus Johnson, Gr.

58 MaKyi Lee, Sr.

66 Logan Reichert, Fr.

Mizzou does not release a preseason depth chart. The depth listed above is an early projection.

Players lost from 2022 depth

Connor Wood, eligibility expired

Zeke Powell, eligibility expired

Luke Griffin, transferred to Purdue

Bobby Lawrence, transferred to Colorado State

Hyrin White, transferred to SMU