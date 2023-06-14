COLUMBIA, Mo. - Soon reunited in the Southeastern Conference, Missouri and Oklahoma will meet on the football field next year in Columbia.

As part of the eight-game conference schedule in 2024, the Tigers will host Oklahoma, Arkansas, Auburn and Vanderbilt and play road games at Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Texas A&M, the league announced Wednesday. Dates will be announced at a later time.

Unable to reach a consensus on a long-term football scheduling model at last month’s spring meetings in Florida, conference leaders settled on a one-year eight-game schedule for 2024 when Oklahoma and Texas join the league. Starting in 2024, the SEC will not feature East and West Divisions. The two teams at the top of the 16-team conference will play in the conference championship game.

The 2024 season will mark the first time since Mizzou joined the SEC that it won’t play Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee — all members of the current SEC East Division.

Mizzou was among the schools that favored moving to nine conference games starting in 2024, but the SEC couldn’t agree on a long-term nine-game format. Campus leaders will revisit the eight vs. nine game debate before resolving the scheduling format for 2025 and beyond.

All 14 current teams in the SEC will play either Oklahoma or Texas in 2024, though no school will play both the Sooners and Longhorns. As part of the 2024 schedule, no SEC team will travel to the same road location as it will in 2023. (This year, Mizzou plays SEC road games at Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.)

The SEC built the 2024 schedule based on two primary factors: traditional opponents and balance of schedule strength. For example, Alabama plays traditional rivals Auburn, LSU and Tennessee.

The league determined balance of schedule strength on each school’s conference winning percentage since the 2012 season, while using Oklahoma’s and Texas’ winning percentage in the Big 12 since 2012. With each school ranked Nos. 1 through 16 based on those winning percentages, each team will play four opponents in 2024 (two home, two away) whose winning percentage ranked among the top eight since 2012 and four opponents (two home, two away) whose winning percentage ranked among the bottom eight.

In its debut SEC season, Oklahoma will play home games against Alabama, South Carolina, and Tennessee, road games at Auburn, LSU, Mizzou and Mississippi, plus the Red River Rivalry game against Texas in Dallas.

In 2024, Texas will play host to Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi State with road games at Arkansas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, plus the Sooners game in Dallas. With Texas A&M on the schedule, Texas revives its heated in-state rivalry for the first time since the Aggies left the Big 12 after the 2011 season.

The Missouri and Oklahoma football series dates back more than a century when the schools first met in football in 1902. As members of the Big Six, Big Seven, Big Eight and Big 12, the teams played each other every season for nine straight decades — expect when the 1918 season was canceled due to World War I and the influenza breakout. Once the Big 12 was formed in 1996, the Tigers and Sooners were placed in separate divisions and played only twice every four years. Oklahoma has mostly dominated the series, going 67-24-5 against the Tigers while winning 20 of the last 22 matchups, including Big 12 championship games in 2007 and 2008. In 2010, the Tigers upset Oklahoma on homecoming in Columbia when the Sooners were ranked No. 1 in the BCS standings. The next year marked their last meeting in the Big 12, a Sooners victory in Norman, Oklahoma.

Mizzou and Arkansas have met every season since 2014 in the Battle Line Rivalry and will play again on Black Friday this fall in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers are 5-0 against the Razorbacks in Columbia.

Mizzou has played Vanderbilt and South Carolina every season since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012. Mizzou and Auburn have met just four times and only once in Columbia, a 2017 Auburn victory. Likewise, Mizzou and Mississippi State have played just four times and only once in Starkville, Mississippi in the 2020 regular-season finale.

The 2024 season will mark Mizzou’s second visit to Alabama following a 2018 loss in Tuscaloosa.

In 2024, Mizzou was initially scheduled to play its six SEC East opponents, plus a home game against cross-division rival Arkansas and a road game at Mississippi.

Mizzou currently has four nonconference games scheduled for 2024: home games against Murray State (Aug. 31), Buffalo (Sept. 7) and Boston College (Sept. 14) and a road game at Massachusetts (Oct. 12). The game against Boston College (ACC) meets the SEC requirement that every team plays one opponent from another power conference.