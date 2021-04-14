Mizzou football in-state surge continues with Lebanon's Tristan Wilson

Britt's legacy as one of Mizzou's great offensive lineman has influenced Wilson, Christian said, but in choosing Mizzou he was also comforted by the experience current Tigers defensive lineman Cannon York has had in the program. Also a former Lebanon Yellowjacket, York was promoted from walk-on to scholarship player last fall.

"Cannon being there now was big just in giving Tristan some confidence and belief in what's going on (at Missouri) and that he's going to be taken care of," he said.

Wilson is rated as the nation's No. 25 offensive guard for the 2022 class by 247Sports.com's national composite and the No. 18 player in the state of Missouri. The first-team all-state lineman holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona State, Baylor, Illinois, Iowa State, Kentucky, Miami and Virginia Tech among others. His first offer came from Kentucky and since then, Christian said, the offers came flooding into Lebanon.

"It's just been so overwhelming all the offers," Christian said. "I think he had narrowed his list for a little while, but in the narrowing of that list, I think he just knew where he wanted to go. And so he wanted to pull the trigger so that some of the distraction would go away. I told him, ‘If you're comfortable and this is what you want then rock and roll M-I-Z.’”